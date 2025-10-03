Notorious kidnapper Maidawa, gang members killed in Kwara

A notorious kidnapper known as Maidawa and several members of his gang have reportedly been killed during a security operation in Kwara State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, the gang members were neutralised on September 30, 2025, in a fierce encounter with security forces in Isanlu, Isin Local Government Area.

Security sources said intercepted communications by the State Security Service confirmed Maidawa’s death alongside some associates during sting operations along the Kwara–Kogi border.

The news of his death was reportedly relayed to other gang members by another wanted kidnapper, Baccujo, while travelling on the Igboro–Idofin Road and speaking with associates in Marabar Maigora, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

Authorities noted that operations were intensified in response to fresh directives from the Kwara State government to tackle rising kidnappings targeting civilians across the region.

Security forces pledged to sustain phased operations across Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Edu, and Patigi LGAs to dismantle criminal networks and prevent further abductions. Military interventions have also been stepped up in recent days to dislodge kidnappers, bandits, and other violent groups operating in the area.

The Kwara State Government later confirmed Maidawa’s death.

Rafiu Ajakaiye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“Communications intercepted from the marauding kidnappers revealed that a notorious kidnapper known as Maidawa and many of his foot soldiers have been eliminated in an encounter with joint security forces around Isanlu-Isin in Kwara State.”

“The engagement occurred on September 30 as security forces pressed forward the operation to rout the criminals, according to an intercept by the State Security Service.

“The news of Maidawa’s death was broken to other gang members by another wanted kidnapper, Baccujo, around Igboro–Idofin Road during a conversation with his associates in faraway Marabar Maigora, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

“Security forces, spurred by new calls of the state government for urgent interventions, have ratcheted up the efforts to dislodge the kidnappers who often launch cowardly attacks on civilian populations and abduct people for ransom,” Ajakaiye said.

The Kwara State Government had earlier urged residents in affected local governments to restrict movement to essential routines only, warning that fleeing kidnappers could endanger civilians.

“We urge people to be very vigilant and limit their movements to only very necessary routines. That is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts. We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” Bolanle Olukoju, Commissioner for Communications B said in a statement.

She acknowledged the inconvenience but stressed the restrictions were temporary.

“We commend the security forces for the renewed efforts to rout out the criminals, and charge them to continue until they are totally neutralised and flushed out of our forests,” she added.