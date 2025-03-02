Notorious bandit surrenders in Katsina

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A notorious bandit leader, Abu Radde and his fighters, have surrendered to security forces in Katsina State.

Radde also released 10 kidnapped victims as part of a peace accord facilitated by security agencies and local authorities.

This was disclosed by counter-insurgency expert for Lake Chad, Zagzola Makama.

Makama said bandits including “Radde, Audu Lankai, Ori, Gila, Adamu Gurbi, Nawagini, Umar Black, Margyal, and Aloda, along with their foot soldiers, approached security officials seeking dialogue and reconciliation through non-kinetic means.”

The publication said a meeting was convened at Kwari Village Primary School in Jibia Local Government Area.

During the meeting, the armed group decided to lay down their arms after stakeholders engaged in discussions with the armed group.

The bandits handed over two AK-47 rifles to the military as a demonstration of their commitment to peace.

They also unconditionally released ten abducted persons who were immediately taken to a general hospital for medical evaluation.

The repentant bandits pledged to release more victims and vowed to halt attacks on communities within the local government area.

Authorities have assured residents that security monitoring and intelligence gathering will continue to ensure the stability of the region.