Notorious bandit leader, shekau eliminated by rival faction in Kaduna

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A notorious bandit leader, who adopted the name Shekau due to his notoriety, has been ambushed and killed by a rival faction in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Intelligence sources revealed to Zagazola Makama that the attack was orchestrated by a rival bandit leader, Shumo, an indigene of Ragadada, Buruku in Birnin Gwari LGA. The assault was in retaliation for a previous attack by Shekau, who had reportedly seized Shumo’s weapons and killed several of his fighters.

According to sources, the ambush, which took place on March 5, 2025, resulted in Shekau’s death along with some of his lieutenants. The bodies of the neutralized bandits were later buried by individuals identified as Yellow Million, Baba Kusa, and an imam from Kabode village, Kachia LGA.

While banditry in Kaduna has significantly declined due to non-kinetic efforts by the Kaduna State government and security agencies, internal rivalries among bandit factions continue to escalate, leading to multiple casualties in recent times.