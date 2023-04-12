Notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa killed in Kaduna, govt reacts

A notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa has been killed by security forces in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the slain terrorist was responsible for several killings, kidnappings and cattle rustling operations across Kaduna State.

Danwasa was eliminated on Monday during an operation by Nigerian troops in Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA.

Troops recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, six (6) AK 47 rifle magazines, two hundred and fifty (250) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, assorted charms and the sum of two hundred thousand naira (200,000) amongst other sundry items.

Reacting to the development through a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El Rufai commended the troops of Operation Forest Sanity (OPFS).

Furthermore, El Rufai appealed to members of general public to continue to volunteer information to security forces.

READ ALSO: 10th Senate: Akpabio not quiting Presidency race

This newspaper reports that armed groups have been carrying out attacks in northern Nigeria for years.

According to the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency, the armed groups (Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits) have forced over 2.3 million people in Nigeria and neighbouring countries to flee.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com