Nothing sweeter than snatching someone’s husband from A ‘Snatcher’ – Nkechi Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said it sweet to snatch a man from a woman who once snatched a man from another woman. She made the revelation on her social media page. According to her, there is nothing sweeter than that.

She wrote: “Nothing sweet pass make you collect person husband make another person come collect am from you again.

Ara Agbala snatcheee!!!” As social media users remark on the post with some suggesting NBS’ post was targeted at her colleague, Nuella Njubigbo, whose ex-hubby, Tchidi Chikere recently announced he had remarried, with this being his third marriage, Nkechi was pressed with the need to address the matter.

Under the comment section of her controversial post, the movie star said: “To all of you mentioning named on this post, nobody send Una message oo.. I can post whatever the fuk I want on my page. I don’t owe anybody explanation. SHALLOM!”

Preceding Nkechi’s post, Chikere’s first and ex-wife, Sophia, also an actress with whom he shares 3 sons quite interestingly made a post on her Instagram page, congratulating him on his marriage. She wrote: “Congratulations my G” accompanying the words with a wedding ring.

