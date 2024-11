North’s Development Central To Nigeria’s Prosperity, President Tinubu Declares

..Targets tech, agric, creative sectors in region’s youth development plan

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared on Tuesday that the development of Northern Nigeria remains fundamental to the nation’s prosperity.

Accordingly, the President unveiled a comprehensive youth development strategy spanning multiple key sectors to drive Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Speaking during a Stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, President Tinubu who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, invoked the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria.

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation. His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives,” he said.

The President warned that “whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

“For far too long, we have been taunted as a nation with the most children out of school—a reality that should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action. This alarming statistic has turned the promise of our population into a challenge rather than the dividend it ought to be,” he added.

President Tinubu reechoed his administration’s pioneering youth development initiatives, including the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters.

“Our creative and digital economy is another goldmine,” the President said, outlining programmes such as the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

He listed other programmes to include the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for higher education access, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) for digital entrepreneurship, the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) for global market participation, Youth Enterprise Clusters for business development, and the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to address accommodation needs.

On agriculture, President Tinubu emphasised the North’s strategic importance, saying, “Investments in agriculture and industrialisation will further position the North as Nigeria’s foremost agricultural hub.”

The President also announced plans for a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank, describing them as crucial tools for “providing financial and informational support” to young Nigerians.

Addressing the region’s security challenges, President Tinubu further outlined measures “to restore stability to the North,” including “strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency.”

With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third-largest nation by 2050, he emphasised the urgency of the moment, just as he said, “By 2050, Nigeria will become the third-largest nation globally, with three-quarters of our citizens under the age of 21.

“Our challenge here is to engineer a transition towards a federation defined by order, stability, and safety,” he added, noting that “this task is both urgent and achievable.”

The President also made a direct challenge to young Nigerians: “You are not just the future of this nation—you are its present. Your energy, ideas, and determination are already shaping our policies and programmes.”

He also emphasised the role of local government autonomy, stating that “for the dividends of democracy to reach every corner of our nation, we must empower local governments to serve as active pipelines of governance.

“Our commitment is to provide you with the skill set and opportunities to thrive in a competitive world,” President Tinubu further assured.

He added that the administration’s promise is “to unlock the potential of the Nigerian youth, ensuring that their dreams transform Nigeria into an enduring symbol of democracy, development, and progress.”

Earlier, former Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, noted that the event marked the Foundation’s 15th anniversary.

He said, “The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the driving force of our present and our future. Addressing their concerns is paramount to the stability and progress of our society.”

Dr Aliyu urged the government to take the recommendations from the discussions seriously for the progress and well-being of Northern Nigeria.

“It is imperative that we approach these discussions with open minds and a collaborative spirit, recognizing that the solutions we seek will require collective effort,” Aliyu added.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, emphasised the critical role of youth education in national development.

The Sultan said, “Our youths are the foundation of any development we envisage in our society. They are not just leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.”

The royal father further highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue with the youth, stating that “forums like this must be held continuously to dialogue with our youths across the northern states.”

He emphasised the primacy of education, asserting that “education is the strongest legacy any leader can leave to society.

“Without education, you are a nobody. I believe in infrastructural development like roads and bridges but more money should be spent educating our children,” he maintained.

Urging the government to prioritise education, the Sultan said, “We must ensure that our children are educated. Education must be at the top of the priority of government.

“In Islam, if you don’t even know how to pray and how to worship Allah; if you are an illiterate person, you cannot worship Allah, that is why education is very important. That is why we need to dwell more on how we can ensure that our children are educated.”