Northern youths kick against calls for investigation of Matawalle

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Northern youth group, under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), on Saturday cautioned the president, Cross River Young Women in Politics (CRYWIP), Hon. Eniobong Rita Umana, over calls on EFCC to investigate Minister of State for defence, Bello Matawalle.

A release in Kaduna by the President General of the AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, called on the CRYWIP to asked their sister and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr Betta Edu, not to dragged Matawalle into her mess.

“Let it be categorically known that the North will not tolerate such reckless calls and well-meaning Nigerians should kindly disregard such call because it is dead on arrival”, AYCF stated.

It also stated that, “ordinarily, the forum will not border wasting their time responding to such call that lacks substance all in the name of drawing support for one of their own who is facing allegation of corruption following her suspension.

The forum president insisted that their call is basically a distraction that no sane person should take serious, stressing that, “We will therefore call on the women group real or imaginary to concentrate on how their sister can provide answers to allegations of corruption leveled against her.

“Let it also be clear that any attempt to want to tarnish the image and well-built reputation of the Minister will meet stiff resistance.

“We humbly ask that their sister and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr Betta Edu should face her case and should not drag Matawalle into her mess

“A word should be enough for the wise, we’re watching with keen interest, and under no circumstance should our patience be taken for granted”.