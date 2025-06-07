Northern Senators Forum: Uwais left a legacy of stewardship, uprightness

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Northern Senators Forum (NSF) – an umbrella body in Nigeria’s 10th Senate with the major objective of promoting the development of the north – has declared that one-time CJN, Late Justice Mohammed Uwais who died recently left a legacy of stewardship and uprightness.

In a condolence message signed by Chairman of the group, Sen Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua on Saturday and made available to The Sunday Times, the NSF said it received the news of Uwais’ death with deep sadness.

Said the forum; “It is with deep sadness that we received the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais on … Our nation has lost a phenomenal jurist and statesman of unimpeachable character. Justice Uwais illustrious career in the Nigerian Judiciary was marked by his unwavering commitment to honour and outstanding integrity.

“As Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995-2006), he played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Judiciary during a critical period in our nation’s history, paving the way for our current democratic dispensation. His legacy is particularly notable for his leadership in repositioning the Nigerian Judiciary as a respectable institution.

“On May 29, 1999, he had the distinct honour of swearing in the first President of the 4th Republic, President Olusegun Obasanjo, marking a significant milestone in our nation’s transition to democracy.

“Justice Uwais contributions extended beyond his tenure in active service. In retirement, he chaired a panel investigating the conduct of our elections. His panel’s report provided a critical prognosis of our electoral system, and his leadership in this endeavour culminated in the Electoral Reform Panel that birthed the Electoral Act 2010. This landmark legislation gave Nigerians a measure of confidence in our electoral process.

“On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the government and people of Kaduna State, and the members of the Nigerian Judiciary. May Almighty Allah accept the soul of Justice Uwais and grant him eternal rest. We pray that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of jurists and leaders alike.”

The Sunday Times recalls that Late Mohammed Lawal Uwais GCON served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006. He chaired a commission that published the much-publicized report on electoral reform.

Justice Uwais was instrumental in the nation’s journey of democratic development and nation-building, serving not only as a jurist but as a visionary reformist of our electoral process. His leadership as Chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee, alongside esteemed members such as Bishop Mathew Kukah and Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, OON, SAN, exemplified his remarkable wisdom.

The recommendations he presented not only established new standards but also instilled in Nigeria’s system a profound understanding of law and the responsibilities it entails.

Among his most significant contributions was the call for the establishment of an independent electoral commission, a vital measure designed to enhance the integrity and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Furthermore, Uwais’ committee championed the integration of technology in advocating for electronic voting and the transmission of results – initiatives aimed at reducing fraud and fostering public confidence in the electoral system.

The reforms also underscored the critical need for voter education and equitable political party financing, ensuring that elections became more accessible and just for all.

Additionally, other recommendations focused on establishing commissions to deal with Electoral Offences, Constituency Delimitation and Political Parties Registration and Regulation.

Beyond the courtroom, he dedicated himself to the advancement of Nigeria’s electoral process, revealing a profound passion for democracy and good governance.

The phenomenal jurist and statesman with unimpeachable character died in the early hours of Friday June 6th 2025.