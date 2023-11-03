Northern group threatens to stop supplying food to the south

A group, identified as the Northern Consensus Movement of Nigeria has threatened to stop all food supplies coming from the north to the southern region of the country.

The group also disclosed their plans to embark on protests if their demands are not met within four weeks.

Naija News reports the group issued the threat in response to the recent warning issued by Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho for the Fulani community to vacate Yorubaland.

Igboho had issued the statement while reacting to a clash between farmers, security operatives and Fulani herdsmen in Oyo and Ogun States.

However, the northern group in their own counter-demands which were conveyed during a press conference on Thursday by their president, Awwal Aliyu, said that based on Igboho’s threat and ultimatum, they also want Yorubas living in the northern region to leave if Igboho does not drop his own demands as well.

They noted that several efforts made on their demands have proven abortive as their pleas were ignored by the previous and current leaders across the country.

“Just recently, Sunday Igboho was released from prison but he issued a fresh ultimatum for the Fulani community that are living in Yorubaland to leave the region within seven days.

“This time around, we the Northern Consensus Movement of Nigeria will do everything possible to stop that move and if he resists listening, then we have no option other than to ask the Yorubas who are living in northern Nigeria to also go back to their region”, Aliyu said in the video of the press conference which has gone viral

The group also demanded compensation for the victims of the ENDSARs killings, the Shasha-Akinyele market and the IPOB/ESN killings.

It urged President Bola Tinubu to look into their demands as previous administrations have failed to take any action.

The group also urged called on the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, to call Sunday Igboho to order.

“On the issue of compensation to our victims of the ENDSARS killing, SASA-Akinyele market killings and IPOB and ESN killings, we have been pursuing it for several years now. Since previous administrations, a lot of promises were made but the Federal Government refused to fulfill the promises.

“So, we are requesting President Bola Tinubu to do something to it as we are giving a four-week ultimatum. If nothing is done, we are going on peaceful protest, after which we will shut down the country on all food supplies moving from the North to all Southern parts of the country.

“This thing we have sent to the President even before he was elected, we have also forwarded this demand and request. All heads of security agencies are aware of it. all governors of the 19 northern states, all former leaders, former presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, most especially those from the North are aware of it.

“The Northern traditional councils are aware of it, the 19 Northern state assemblies are also aware of it.”

