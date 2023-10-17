Northern group drums support for Kalu ahead Appeal court judgement

By Samuel Luka

A group under the umbrella of ‘North East Elders and Youth Peoples Forum’ (NEEPYF) has expressed confidence that the Appeal court will upheld the recent decision of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which ruled in favor of senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzo Kalu.

The group which urged the Appeal court judges to be fair and impartial in their judgement, expressed confidence that the former Abia state Governor, Senator Kalu will win his case again despite the antics of click of some Politicians who are bent on bringing him down .

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salihu Magaji stated this while addressing a press conference Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said that the attention of the group has been drawn to allegations made by Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is behind the ruling of the Appeal Court that ousted him from the red chamber abruptly.

According to the group, Abbo had alleged that four other senators have been penciled down for similar removal at the court of Appeal.

Magaji said, going by the plan, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu ( APC Abia North ) was the next target of the planned ‘coup’ against five senators as orchestrated by the Leadership of the Senate.

“The offence or sin of the other four senators is that they opposed the emergence of leadership of the 10th Senate in June”, the group further explained as alleged by Senator Abbo.

Magaji said, “Nigerians are watching, we are all watching and we expect nothing from the appeal court except Justice and fairness”.

The group’s Chairman insisted that with Justice and fairness, Kalu will win as he won at the election petition tribunal.

While explaining that the essence of democracy lies not only in the ability of the electorate to vote, stressed that the citizens’ capacity to defend the integrity of that vote also matters.

“We would remain confident of getting substantial justice at the appellate courts. The ultimate victory may take time to come our way, but it is, we strongly believe inevitable as we have come to understand that the wheels or justice may sometimes grind slowly but it definitely grinds to a sure end”, he pointed out.

Magaji who enjoined the judiciary to remain the last hope of the common man, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do something urgent to safeguard democracy.

The group said it will not augur well for Nigeria if individuals or group of people are allowed to twist the judiciary for personal interest, added that if allowed, it will destroy Nigeria’s our heard earned democracy.

Magaji while expressing confidence that President Tinubu been a pillar and vanguard of democracy, hoped that he will do his best to ensure that the democracy he fought for during the military rule is safeguarded for the betterment of the country.

“There are bad eggs among the politicians trying to destroy democracy, the president must do everything possible to salvage the situation as a democrat”, the group cried out.

Magaji said, it was Senator Orji Uzo Kalu that Northern groups were drumming support to become the Senate President due to his worthiness and his capacity to deliver good governance to the nation been a detribalised Nigerian.

He said that the credibility, honesty, and the capacity to deliver has endeared Senator Kalu to many Nigerians especially the Northerners.

“It is suprising the way the present leadership in the senate is doing everything possible to bring him down, we will not agree. We are appealing loudly to the court of appeal to respect the wishes of the electorates”, the group requested.

“Please don’t do anything that will rob the people of Abia North senatorial zone of their electoral wishes, we are demanding for fair and impartial judgement”, Magaji concluded.

