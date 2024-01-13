Northern group backs Minister of Interior, urges him to disregard distractions

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Members of the Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) have thrown their weight behind the Minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, urging him to remain focused and disregard any form of distractions, describing him as one of the shining lights of the present administration.

Recall that President Tinubu had reportedly summoned the Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo to Aso Rock over his alleged involvement in the controversial N438 million contract scandal which led to suspension of Humanitarian affairs Minister Betta Edu.

CNF, in a statement in Kaduna noted that “Nigeria has been historically bedeviled by a laborious and time-wasting passport application process that has become a cesspool of corruption for some individuals to greedily fill their pockets while Nigerians lament.

The statement signed by the forum’s secretary, Amodu D. Philip added that “Olubunmi Tunji Ojo’s stride at modernising and digitalising our passport application process is a step in the right direction.

“His commitment to keeping with his promise is also to be commended. The honourable minister, on assuming office gave a time frame and calendar for when his reforms will start taking place and he has kept to this time set excellently.

“In a country where we have been accustomed to promise and fail leadership, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji Ojo has shown himself as a rare breed and trailblazer, a young mind whose energetic, focused and patriotism to the nation is admirable”, it stated.

It further stated that “As a progressive organisation committed to our dear nation’s development, a better life and stable economy, translating to a better livelihood to all citizenry, the CNF, in its wisdom noted that the minister’s strides were enormous to attract jealousy.

According to CNF, while they would also want to reemphasise that Minister Ojo’s efforts in the Ministry of Interior should be evaluated independently of any associations or companies he might be affiliated with, in adherence to the principle of corporate personality, “We wish to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving us BTO to champion your Renewed Hope Agenda.”