Northern Govs demand justice for victims of Plateau killing

Governors in the 19 northern states under the umbrella of the Northern States Governors’ Forum have demanded justice for victims of the killing of more than 12 persons in Plateau by armed youths.

The victims who travelled for a wedding ceremony were attacked and gruesomely murdered.

The Northern Governors’ Forum under the chairmanship of Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State described the heinous killing as a barbaric and cowardly act.

According to a statement by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, Gombe State, the governor noted that “Such mindless violence against innocent citizens is unacceptable and must be met with swift and decisive justice.”

While condoling with the government and people of Kaduna State and the bereaved families, Governor Yahaya said the essence of governance should not be lost as government at all levels must protect lives of the citizenry

He lauded his counterpart in Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, and security agencies for their quick response, particularly the arrest of suspects linked to the incident.

On behalf of the Northern Governor’s Forum, he demanded a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution of all those involved to ensure that justice is served.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice without delay.

“This is not just about accountability; it is about restoring faith in the rule of law and protecting the rights of every Nigerian citizen,” Yahaya added

The Forum Chairman as well appealed to residents of Plateau, Kaduna and neighbouring states to remain calm and law-abiding, urging against any form of reprisal, adding that they should not allow the actions of a few to divide their communities or ignite further violence.