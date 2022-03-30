Northern clergymen hail Tinubu over cancellation of birthday colloquium

Some clergymen from the north have applauded presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu, for cancelling his 13th Birthday Colloquium in honour of the victims of Kaduna train attack.

The group, under the auspices of Northern Fathers of Faith, said the former Lagos State Governor has again demonstrated his love for humanity over personal interest.

With guests seated on Tuesday at the Eko Hotels in Lagos, Tinubu surprisingly announced that the event won’t no longer take place.

According to him, the Kaduna attack was a tragedy, calling on hundreds of guest to observe a one-minute silence for the lives lost in the spirit of “national tragedy and concern”.

He said, “Today is supposed to be a very joyful 70th birthday of mine living on earth. I give thanks to God Almighty for being able to survive to this age…

“I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, very sad indeed, that over 60 people and many more were killed and bombed on a train between Kaduna and Abuja just last night. That is a very serious incident about the security of lives in this country and it calls for a very serious sober reflection.

“For me to be here celebrating, dancing and enjoying myself doesn’t show enough concern of a statesman and a senior citizen of this country.

“This event should not be holding. I have consulted with the people you see around me here and they’ve agreed with me and being a very highly committed democrat, I have given myself to their suggestion that they agreed that this event be cancelled.”

Tinubu then urged the two clergies at the event to pray for the soul of the departed and for relief for their bereaved family members.

Commending the All Progressives Congress’ national leader for this gesture, the clergymen said a pragmatic, compassionate and humane individual like Tinubu is what the country needs.

In a statement signed by its national secretary, Rev Musa Zango, the group said with the ex-governor at the helms of affair, there will be more respect and value for human lives.

Zango said that Tinubu posses the capacity and capability to halt the rising level of insecurity and killings in the country and should be trusted with the mantle of leadership.

“We believe that by Tinubu’s solitary action to cancel his colloquium after years of planning, he can forfeit personal gains for the nation,” Zango said.

“We are sure that he will pay more attention to human lives and the welfare of every Nigerian. We are convinced that he will find solutions to the killings in the country. We are also confident that he will not show bias associated with religion and ethnicity.

“We can go on and on. Is it the ASUU strike? Tinubu will address every issues that affect the common Nigerian. He did it in Lagos and have already displayed the zeal to do so as President.

“We want to appeal to all citizens to support this selfless Nigerian in his quest to save the nation from further collapse. We, however, believe that he will do exceedingly more than we even expect”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...