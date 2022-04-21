Northern Christian leaders back Tinubu, declares him as a true friend

The Coalition of Northern Christian Clergymen has once again reiterated that All Progressives Congress, APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains a dependable ally of Nigerians in the Northern part of the country.

The Clergymen who bore their minds while speaking with newsmen in Abuja said the Christian community in the Northern part of the country will forever remain grateful to Tinubu for his notable gestures to them.

The Secretary General of the Coalition, Bishop Ndubisi Nwogu said as the primaries of the party draws near, there is the urgent need to initimate Nigerians of the notable contributions of APC Presidential Aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tunubu to the Christian community in Northern Nigeria.

He said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true Nigerian who knows no religion or ethnicity. Over several years, under different forums, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven to be a dependable ally of Christians in Northern Nigeria.

Nwogu said his love for the Christian community knows no bounds. This much has been evident in his actions and inactions over several decades of close interaction with several Christian bodies in Northern Nigeria.

He said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an example of the teachings of the word of God in 1 John 3:16: which states: “We know love by this that he laid down his life for us—and we ought to lay down our lives for one another.”

“Though a Muslim, his love and affection for the Christian community knows no bounds. This much he has exemplified in his conduct. The Coalition of Northern Clergymen is glad to be associated with a noble individual such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‘We wish to put it on record that of the various individuals that have indicated interest to rule the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one only that has the tremendous respect and support from the Christian community in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

‘This much can also be gleaned from the fact that his spouse, Senator Remi Tinubu, is a practising Christian. Thus, our firm position is that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the most trusted friend of Christians in Nigeria.

‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has indeed exemplified the word of God in the book of 1 Samuel 18:1: “And it came to pass when he had made an end of speaking unto Saul, that the soul of Jonathan was knit with the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him as his soul. And Saul took him that day and would let him go no more home to his father’s house. Then Jonathan and David made a covenant because he loved him as his own soul.” he said

Tinubu has bounded with Christians across the country so effortlessly. He sees everyone as brothers and sisters. When invited to Christian programmes, he attends without hesitation. His contributions to the success of such programmes are always noteworthy.

The Coalition of Northern Clergymen dares to say that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fared remarkably better in identifying with the body of Christ in Nigeria than some individuals that parade themselves as Christians. He is at home with the various denominations in the body of Christ, which is indeed noteworthy.

He said the Coalition of Northern Clergymen believes that if those saddled with leadership positions in the country emulate the leadership style of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his relationship along religious and ethnic lines, then Nigeria would be a better country.

“We wish to use this medium to extend our most profound appreciation to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the endless love for the Christian community in Nigeria, which remains tremendous and indelible in our hearts.

“His love has continued to expand beyond our imaginations over the years; we boldly say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true friend who stands by his words and convictions. We employ Nigerians to take Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his words. He means whatever he says, and paramountly, he can always be trusted in all his endeavours.

“We thank you for your time and attention. We wish to urge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain steadfast in his love and affection towards the Christain community in Nigeria” he said

