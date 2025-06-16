Northern CAN mourns Plateau Chairman Rev. Fr. Lubo’s death

By Idibia Gabriel

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern States and Abuja has expressed deep grief over the death of Chairman of Plateau State chapter of CAN and Treasurer of Northern CAN, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo.

Rev. Fr. Lubo reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness resulting from injuries he sustained in a recent accident.

In a statement in kaduna signed by the Northern CAN Chairman, Rev. Dr. Joseph John Hayab, described the late cleric as a courageous and devoted servant of God who lived for truth, justice, peace, and the protection of the vulnerable.

“His declaration during the Plateau Peace Walk that ‘we deserve to live’ captured the collective cry of victims of violence, displacement, and injustice in Plateau and across Nigeria”, it stated.

The statement stressed that “Until his death, Fr. Lubo served as the Parish Priest of St. William’s Catholic Church, Zawan, where he was widely known for his humility, jovial spirit, and cross-community engagement”.

According to Northern CAN, the late priest also played a key role in interfaith collaboration, working with other faith leaders under the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development to promote immunization and support the eradication of polio in Nigeria.

Hayab noted that Fr. Lubo brought financial accountability and administrative strength to the association in his role as treasurer, adding that his passing has created a significant void within the Northern Christian community.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, the Plateau State CAN leadership, his parishioners, and the broader Christian family,” Hayab stated.

Northern CAN urged security agencies and government institutions to honour Fr. Lubo’s legacy by intensifying efforts to safeguard lives and promote justice across Plateau State and beyond.