Northern APC Govs, leaders shamed PDP via progressive patriotism – Okechukwu

By Tom Okpe

Founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has congratulated the party’s northern governors and political leaders for strengthening Nigeria’s unity by endorsing power shift to the South.

He said by this singular uncommon patriotic gesture, and principled response to building nationhood, the APC governors and political leaders from the north have thoroughly shamed the leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who out of desperation for power attempted to harvest from ethno-religious fault lines in our polity.

Okechukwu said by their unholy attempt to harvest from primordial sentiments, PDP has not only breached rotation convention in its constitution, but has wittingly or unwittingly dug their electoral grave in 2023 presidential election.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, the Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Director General said: “It’s my considered view that the sophisticated northern voters, who voted for Chiefs MKO Abiola and Olusegun Obasanjo will in 2023 vote for APC presidential candidate and shame PDP.”

He noted that the northern APC Governors and political leaders deserve commendation for ceding power to the south; hence hoisting Nigeria’s unity flag and advancing the frontiers of democracy.

“I am very elated. I commend APC Governors and political leaders of Northern belt for their profound patriotic statement, which aligns with Mr President’s idea of consensus.

“By this singular decision, they have killed three birds with one stone.

“One, they hoisted the National Unity Flag by their position that it is the turn of the south to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023. This is about the loftiest way to fly the National Unity Flag at a critical time, when our dear country is highly polarized and in cliff-hanger.

“I must add that this is national healing balm and bridge-building pedigree of APC Governors and political leaders of the Northern belt, which they anchored on the doctrine of progressivism.”

Further, the DG VON noted that the northern governors and political leaders from APC invoked the Progressive philosophy of APC, by placing national interest above parochial interest, DailyTimes gathered.

Specifically, Okechukwu said the overall patriotic display by the leaders was captured in their statement, where the governors remarked that; “after careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and progressive country.

“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.”

Okechukwu noted that those words on the marble represent new credo for APC in its march towards building on the foundation for national unity, stability, peace and prosperity, which has been laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians have now seen that the ‘Dollar Rain’, cash and carry primary that produced Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate was a pyrrhic victory that has nothing in store for the new Nigerian of our dreams.

“I am inclined to believe that Atiku’s victory is pyrrhic going by Greek mythology, and may not lead to ultimate victory, especially with the patriotic stance of his northern brothers.”

Whilst congratulating the APC Northern Governors, political leaders and President Buhari for being true Nigerians, Okechukwu declared that Nigerians have seen the difference between those who want a better Nigeria and those who want to trade with the nation’s future.

