Northern activist, Ejembi, to join #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest

Kaduna-based human rights activist and CEO of Eagle’s Brain Human Rights Organization, Comrade Daniel Ejembi, has declared his intention to join the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest slated for October 20, 2025, in Abuja.

Ejembi, who recently led protests against alleged illegal land acquisition by the Kaduna Polytechnic, confirmed his participation in a chat with our correspondent on Saturday, describing the protest as “a cause of conscience and justice.”

“I will also be part of it, sir,” he stated, indicating his readiness to join the mass action calling for the release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The planned protest was earlier announced by activist Omoyele Sowore, who revealed that supporters of Kanu were converging on Abuja from within and outside Nigeria to demand his unconditional release.

“People are flying into Nigeria from across the world to join the historic march to Aso Rock Villa on October 20,” Sowore wrote on his verified social media handle.

“They are coming not as tribes or parties, but as a people united by conscience and courage.”

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, also urged Nigerians to resist what he described as the “illegal and unconstitutional” prosecution of his client, arguing that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya stripped Nigeria of the legal right to try him.

Ejimakor compared the case to the botched 1984 attempt to kidnap former minister Umaru Dikko, calling Kanu’s continued detention “a grave state crime under international law.”

He warned that those calling for a “fair trial” were inadvertently legitimizing an unlawful process.

“When you say you want to monitor Kanu’s trial, you are unwittingly endorsing a grievous state crime that should shock your conscience,” he said.