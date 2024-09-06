North is not shy, afraid of constitution review, restructuring agitations- ACF

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) rose from special meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna and declared that the region is not shy or afraid of the current agitations and calls for a review of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as well as the restructuring of the administrative structure of Nigeria.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the board of trustees of the forum held at its headquarters in Kaduna on 4th of September, 2024, chaired by Bashir Mohammed.

“If and when the occasion arises, the North will surely use whatever is available to it in pursuit of its legitimate interests”, it assured.

Earlier, the communique stated that ‘A special meeting of elders and top level leaders from all parts of Northern Nigeria, held today, Wednesday, 4th of September, 2024 at the Headquarters of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF.

“It was presided over by Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse and Chairman, the Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum. In attendance were many former state governors of the northern states, ministers, service chiefs, members of the National Assembly, retired senior public officers, academics, professionals and multitudes of patriotic citizens.

“The meeting was called in response to and against the background of the ever increasing crisis of insecurity, sky rocketing cost of living, destitution, unemployment and other calamities plaguing Nigeria in general and Northern Nigeria in particular.

“After long and extensive deliberations on these issues and others listed on its agenda, the meeting resolved that the following communique be issued:

“Members resolved to remain united and continue to speak with one voice on all key issues of concern to Northern Nigeria. In this wise, members pledged to revitalise and strengthen the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, so that it remains a strong and effective organisation that advocates and defends Northern interests; in all their ramifications.

“The meeting resolved that Northerners should do more to build trust and affection between and amongst themselves. Accordingly, Northerners belonging to different tribes or religious groups are enjoined to completely refrain from calling each other derogatory or offensive names, such as ‘arne’, ‘mushirkin’, etc.

“Security of Lives & Property

Members agreed that at the moment, there is nothing troubling Northern Nigeria more than the lack of security of lives and property. The North is today ravaged by elevated forms of banditry, Boko Haram and other insurgencies.

“The menace of drug trafficking and abuse is steadily rising. Not surprisingly, food production is becoming increasingly difficult as farmlands are abandoned and the farmers are getting either killed or fleeing to the IDP camps.

“There does not appear to be an end on sight to these crisis as the mitigation measures taken by the authorities have so far failed to yield the desired results.

“Under the circumstances, the meeting resolved to make the following recommendations: Whatever it takes, the security crisis in Northern Nigeria must end; and end quickly. Our survival depends on it!

“The current approaches to fighting the insurgents and bandits are not yielding the desired results. Other measures, even unconventional ones, need to be considered and tried.

“Nigeria is indeed facing a moral crisis for failing to protect its citizens who cannot bear arms but are left at the mercy of well-armed, cruel and blood thirsty renegades and barbarians that continue to have free access to deadly arms. This is a matter that requires very urgent thoughts and review.

“Community driven models of defence, such as the Civilian JTF, are already in operation in several parts of the country, including in the Boko-Haram-ravaged Northeast of Nigeria. Similar or modified models of security management should be authorised in other parts of the country.

“Cost of Living Crisis

Unprecedented Cost of living crisis is driven by severe food shortages and especially the continuously rising prices of electricity and fuel energy. In turn, these problems have compounded the challenges of insecurity and violent crimes.

“Government must do all within its powers to mitigate the impact of these Corruption & Bad Governance”, it stated.

The meeting identified corruption at all levels to be the key driver of bad governance in Nigeria. It also agreed that bad governance is the root cause of most of the social and economic crisis plaguing the country; including distortion of moral values; nepotism, injustice, misplacement of priorities, etc. It therefore called on the authorities to wage an all-out war against corruption without further delay”, it noted.

On Constitution Review and Restructuring, it stated that: “After reviewing current agitations and calls for a review of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as well as the restructuring of the administrative structure of Nigeria, the meeting resolved to dispel any impression that the North was shy, afraid of or averse to any such proposals.

“It is false and misguided. The meeting further resolved to put all and sundry on notice that Northern Nigeria is willing to consider ALL proposals on constitutional review that may be put on the table; now or in the future. If and when the occasion arises, the North will surely use whatever is available to it in pursuit of its legitimate interests”, it added.