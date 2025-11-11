North Existential Threats Capable Of Destabilizing Nigeria – Dambazau Warns 

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd.) has warned that the North was facing grave existential threats capable of destabilising not only the region but the entire country if not urgently addressed.

He said the North remained a vital pillar of Nigeria’s stability and prosperity but continued to grapple with insecurity, poverty and weak governance. The retired Army chief sounded the warning note in his keynote address on Monday at the maiden Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum summit held in Birnin Kebbi. “When the North shakes, Nigeria trembles. I urge leaders to move beyond rhetoric and confront the hard realities threatening the region’s survival,” he said. Dambazau identified the main drivers of insecurity to include poverty, poor healthcare, illiteracy, extremism and the erosion of moral and family values. He noted that over 70 per cent of Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty were from the North, with more than 10 million out-of-school children vulnerable to recruitment by terrorists and criminal gangs. He also decried poor healthcare delivery in the region, which has resulted in high maternal and infant mortality rates, as well as the rise of unqualified clerics spreading extremist ideologies. “When our traditional rulers lose influence, the fabric of our society begins to unravel,” Dambazau cautioned. He urged northern governors to modernise agriculture, invest in mechanisation and irrigation, and harness the region’s 34 million hectares of arable land to create jobs and reduce poverty. He also warned about climate change, human trafficking and foreign interference in the North’s mineral resources, urging the establishment of ministries of mineral resources to promote transparency and local development. “Governors may not command security forces, but they control development resources,” he stressed.

Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising national security through increased allocation of resources and incentives to states across the federation.

The governor said: “I commend President Bola Tinubu’s administration for prioritising security with increased resource allocation and incentives, which have resulted in measurable progress across the country.”

He noted that his administration inherited similar security challenges but had since initiated comprehensive interventions to restore peace in the state.

“On assumption of office, we encountered serious security challenges, especially in the southern part of the state.

“To address these, we adopted strategic and result-oriented measures to disrupt the movement of criminal elements.

“These include intelligence gathering through community participation and providing logistics support, allowances and other incentives to security agencies to motivate them in the fight against banditry,” he said.

Idris expressed satisfaction that Kebbi was now relatively peaceful, adding that no part of the state was under the occupation of bandits.

“Bandits only operate on a transit basis and retreat to neighbouring states after committing their atrocities,” he added.

The governor commended the organisers of the event for providing a platform to exchange of ideas to promote collaboration towards addressing security challenges.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, lauded the forum for initiating the summit.

He said every responsible leader must take security seriously within his jurisdiction and appreciated Gov. Idris for hosting and sponsoring the event.

Abubakar noted that Kebbi had become a hub for conferences and intellectual engagements under the governor’s leadership, describing it as a sign of growing development.

“We can never have too many conferences on security. The more we gather to discuss, the better our understanding and the stronger our solutions to the challenges facing us,” the Sultan said.

He urged leaders and citizens alike to work together in unity and mutual understanding to strengthen peace and development across the country.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Yelwa, described radio and television as critical tools for promoting security awareness and citizen engagement.

He said: “Democracy can only thrive when people are engaged. Nigeria faces numerous security challenges, and this summit aims to refine answers to some of the key questions confronting the North.”

Yelwa emphasised the need for collective responsibility in addressing insecurity, urging traditional rulers to revive their traditional roles in monitoring movements and ensuring community safety.

He also called for stronger regional cooperation with neighbouring countries to curb the proliferation of armed groups and illegal arms movement.