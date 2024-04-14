Non-remittance of over N1tr: EFCC beams searchlight on betting coys

…How FG loses billions monthly to operators

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has vowed to beam its searchlights on betting and other gaming companies like Bet9a, Betking, Sportybet, and others in Nigeria over alleged non-remittance of revenue accruing from betting and lottery meant for the Federal Government of Nigeria running into N1trillion annually.

According to the Act that established the National Lottery Trust Fund, an agency of the Federal Government established under Section 35 of the Lottery Act, 2005, the Fund is to take custody of a certain percentage of all national lottery operators in Nigeria.

It was gathered that Section 24(3) of the Act required every person or company licensed to carry on the business of a national lottery or gaming in Nigeria to “pay to the Trust Fund within a period of not more than 90 days after the determination of the result of each lottery, an amount of 20 percent of the proceeds of the lottery for the first five years of the licence, 25 percent in the subsequent 5 years and thereafter 27.5 percent.”

Sunday Times gathered that despite this Act, lottery and gaming operators have defaulted on this Act and evade paying their statutory remittance due to the federal government.

Based on this, the chairman of the EFCC, Olu Olukoyede, was said to have vowed to force the operators to do the needful and make sure that the outstanding liabilities from lottery operators and the licensees are gotten

He said the Commission will not fold its hands and allow lottery companies to go away with the nation’s revenue and assured to bring them to book.

He urged the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF to furnish the commission with intelligence concerning the betting companies involved in the tax evasion.

A source privy to the meeting between the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, ES/CEO, of the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, Bello Maigari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said the anti-graft agency has started tracking the betting companies evading tax and may be shortlist the companies.

According to the EFCC boss, they should furnish the EFCC with intelligence on the number of registered and unregistered betting and gaming platforms across and outside the country, promising that unregistered ones would be compelled to comply with the laws of the nation to do the right things.

Sunday Times gathered that the betting companies are evading taxes accruing from their revenues while evading returns to the FG in the last five years.

It was learned that the lottery and gaming industry have grown significantly to well over N2trillion annually and yet nothing comes to the Federal government.

Our source said EFCC has opened a desk in the NLTF to help them recover the huge monies in the hands of the betting companies.

It was gathered that before opening the desk, the revenue base of the NLTF, through enhanced remittance inflows was at N800million but the coming of the EFCC, the NLTF, has racked up to N2.1billion annually.

According to Maigari, the intervention of the EFCC assisted his Fund to grow its revenue profile and number of lottery operators.

“Before the Commission’s intervention, remittance inflows could not exceed N800 million annually. However, when the exercise started in 2020, there was a significant increase in remittance inflows between N1.8billion and N2.1 billion and the same applied to number of lottery operators from barely 10, their numbers steadily increased to 48 as at last count”, he said.

Nigeria has the largest betting market in Africa and making huge significant impact in the world of sports betting. According Maigari, revenue from this online market alone is projected to reach over 256 million USD in 2024.

Investigation showed that 65 million Nigerians engage in betting and lottery games spending $15 daily. It was gathered that each day, 14 million bet takes and payments are made online in Nigeria.

Despite all these huge revenues, and job opportunities the betting and gaming companies offer, the revenue leakages, exploitation of the youths, money laundering and crimes calls for effective surveillance by security and ant-corruption agencies including regulators to beam searchlights on the companies.

The Head, Media and Publicity, the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, in a statement said the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, ES/CEO, of the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, Bello Maigari, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for helping to widen the revenue base of the Fund through enhanced remittance inflows from N800million to N2.1billion annually.

According to him, Maigari gave the commendation in Abuja on Thursday, April 4, 2024, when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters of the Commission.

Maigari stated that the intervention of the EFCC assisted his Fund to grow its revenue profile and number of lottery operators

He lauded the rising performance of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede since he assumed office, pointing out that his performance has been phenomenal.

“Let me once again congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment to this high office and to commend you and members of your able team for your exemplary leadership, courage and patriotism in stemming the tide of growing financial crimes in the country.

Oyewale explained that Maigari admitted that the lottery and gaming industry have grown significantly “to well over N2trillion.” He, therefore, called for increased collaboration with the EFCC to sustain the growth and to recover outstanding liabilities from lottery operators.

Oyewale said Maigari appealed to the EFCC to help in steering the implementation of the Revenue Assurance Platform of the NLTF, describing it as “a strategic revenue mobilization initiative being driven by the Federal Ministry of Finance on behalf of the National Lottery Trust Fund”.

Olukoyede appreciated the visit and the good work Maigari is doing in the area of revenue mobilization and recovery. He charged him to work harder stressing that the Commission was ready to support his Fund in its drive for larger remittance inflows.

“The EFCC boss urged Maigari to furnish the EFCC with intelligence on the number of registered and unregistered betting and gaming platforms across and outside the country, promising that unregistered ones would be compelled to comply with the laws of the nation to do the right things.” The statement said.