Non-Participation in Active Politics by Honest, Good Nigerians, The Bane of Our Nigerian Nation

By Alphonsus U Nwadike

It is an undeniable fact that when a nation’s responsibilities of empire are entrusted or abandoned to the care of political plunderers, social marauders, opportunists, ignoramuses, or corrupt individuals/persons, the country’s ship of state must be wrecked in the sea of incompetence and corruption.

However, when wise people, honest men and women, God-fearing and able leaders occupy a country’s drivers’ seats, rapid and sustained development and greatness come the nation’s way as a matter of course. The pen may be mightier than the sword, but action, they say, speaks louder than mere words, whether verbal or written.

Wise, intelligent, visionary, incorruptible, capable, God-fearing, and honest Nigerians who obsessively refuse to participate in the active politics of Nigeria, by not personally seeking elective or appointive offices or by not sponsoring other good Nigerians to do so, are part and parcel of Nigeria’s problems, and they are the cause, directly or indirectly, of the continued prevalence and rampancy of leadership incompetence in Nigeria.

In 1795, a legendary Anglo-Irish political philosopher and theorist, Edmund Burke, who was also the father of modern liberal conservatism and representative democracy, taught the whole world a remarkable socio-political lesson to this effect, “THE ONLY THING NECESSARY FOR THE TRIUMPH OF EVIL IS FOR GOOD MEN TO DO NOTHING.”

In this statement and by necessary implication, Edmund Burke counseled all modern human societies that the prevalence or luxuriant growth of evil in any nation is an indication of the dormancy and inaction of good men and women in that country.

That teaching equally means that if good people in a country do something, any socio-political evil that crops up in that nation will abate but if they do nothing, it will increase and continue to multiply in enormity. It further implies that it takes the failure of good, honest, God-fearing citizens to take positive and purposeful actions for political corruption and leadership incompetence to thrive in any country.

It also means that anything done by good men and women in a society to eradicate a particular evil which fails to curb or uproot it (that evil) is futile and is as good as nothing. This eloquent and world-widely accepted wisdom of Edmund Burke was given an added stamp of authority and endorsement by Albert Einstein, a Jewish great scientist and a superlative mind in intellectual philosophy who won the 1921 Nobel laurel in physics, when he taught humanity in 1919, saying, “THE WORLD IS A DANGEROUS PLACE TO LIVE, NOT BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE EVIL, BUT BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLE WHO DON’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.”

In simple analysis, these two great men of history wanted the world to know that it does not take thieves, public property looters, or fraudsters to mitigate the rampancy of stealing, electoral fraud, and corruption in a society; it rather takes the practical interventions, passionate actions, and conscious vigilance of honest, good people to keep such evils at bay.

Since her independence in 1960, Nigeria has passed through over thirteen military/civilian leadership regimes, manned and run by different heads of state; various state governors, cabinet members, lawmakers, and local government chairmen/overseers.

Unfortunately, all these successive administrations have been marred by political corruption and incompetence. As a result, many Nigerians, including the various Nigerian criminal politicians themselves, have identified political leadership failure as the main problem that has plagued Nigeria.

And many Nigerians have lost all hopes in their country, and some of them have even graded Nigeria as a failed State, as the least and lowest country in a comity of nations. However, the vital question that has remained unanswered by Nigerians is: does Nigeria really have good, honest citizens?

If the answer is in the affirmative, one must further ask: have they (the good Nigerians) taken any practical action towards curbing the seeming intractable leadership ineptitude and corruption, responsible for Nigeria’s socio-political backwardness?

In my view, every human society, including Nigeria, has its own evil and good people. The problem with Nigeria is that her good citizens are dormant and have done nothing SERIOUSLY since 1960 to fight off or abate poor, corrupt political leadership in the country. Unlike in Nigeria, good and honest citizens in developed societies, such as USA, Canada, France UK, Russia and China, do every possible thing to be in their nations’ drivers’ seats. In Nigeria, the case is different; Nigerian good and capable citizens persistently run away from active politics, leaving the arena to be dominated and bestridden by thieves and leadership failures.

In fact, the main measure taken by ‘good Nigerians’ since 1960 to combat widespread government irresponsibility and corruption appears to be mere article/book-writing by which they just decry, criticize, or condemn erring Nigerian politicians at different levels.

Another step taken by them to this end seems to be the various national or state good governance conferences, symposia, debates, leadership colloquia, and workshops they host here and there in Nigeria or overseas. Neither of these measures has yielded any effective results, and corruption and incompetence in public leadership have continued to snowball in severity and rampancy in Nigeria, affecting every facet of her national life.

Anything done, according to sage Edmund Burke, by good people in a country which fails to curb a particular societal evil is as good as nothing. Obviously, good Nigerians balk at active politics, and they believe that Nigerian corrupt polity can be sanitized through continued ordinary verbal and written criticisms and leadership conferences.

They have refused to learn from Albert Einstein, who cautioned humanity in this manner, “DOING THE SAME THING OVER AND OVER AGAIN AND EXPECTING DIFFERENT RESULTS IS INSANITY.”

At this juncture, one may ask: what should Nigerian good people do to effectively combat and curb poor, corrupt political leadership in Nigeria, as all written and verbal excoriations and governance colloquies have yielded little or no effects?

In my view, the ultimate and most effective answer to Nigeria’s perennial leadership incompetence lies in massive, active, assertive, practical political participation by good, honest Nigerians, as their counterparts in developed nations do. Simply speaking, honest, God-fearing, and visionary Nigerians who really love Nigeria should troop into the Nigerian political arena as practical participants and not as on-looking observers, nominal critics or analysts.

Specifically, they should actively contest and fight to win elections or political appointments themselves or passionately sponsor other good Nigerians, including their own sons, daughters, wives, brothers, sisters etc. to do so. It is by doing so that good Nigerians, including Nigeria’s self-acclaimed social crusaders, human rights activists and leadership icons, can outnumber, defeat and rid Nigeria of corrupt and thieving politicians.

And it is by doing so that they can show other Nigerians and the world at large, in practical terms, the way of honest and competent governance in Nigeria. To permanently sit or stand on Nigerian political sidelines or indefinitely stay away in foreign lands and point corrective fingers to how Nigeria should best be run or governed by the thieves, the fraudsters and mediocrities who have hijacked and dominated Nigerian political arena since 1960 is nothing but lame, arm-chair activism or insanity. What Nigeria needs most now in her public life is GOOD POLITICAL LEADERS at all levels of her administration, NOT GOOD SIT-DOWN OR ARM-CHAIR OBSERVERS, ANALYSTS or CRITICS.

The importance or necessity of having numerous honest Nigerians troop into the Nigerian active political scene cannot be overemphasized. It is the most effective way to defeat and dislodge Nigerian corrupt politicians and set Nigeria on the path of glorious growth. If a gubernatorial election, for instance, is to be held in any State in Nigeria today, and the only people who come out for it as aspirants or candidates are all fraudsters and incompetent men and women, that election must be won by an incompetent person or a fraudster, however fair, free, or sacrosanct its conduct might be.

Again, if the same election is to be vied for by three thieves and one good person, the probability of it being won by the only one good person is very low and minimal, considering the high level of poverty and ignorance among the Nigerian electorate. However, if all the contestants in the same gubernatorial election or great majority of them are honest, capable Nigerians, it is most likely that a good human being will carry the day in the race and eventually govern the people in a competent manner.

Both Edmund Burke and Albert Einstein have emphasized to humanity that it does not take thieves, criminals to set nations in order; it takes only the good people in a society to checkmate or get rid of evils and societal maladies. The trooping of many honest Nigerians into Nigeria’s active political life will afford the country the bright opportunity of having service-oriented government functionaries (commissioners, ministers, directors of government agencies, ambassadors etc.) and even God-fearing government contractors.

A society where thieves and fraudsters are the only people who seek or present themselves for political offices and contracts never witnesses rapid socio-economic development, as it is the case in Nigeria. In progressive societies, good leaders don’t fall from the heaven but come from among the people who are willing and ready to run for elective and appointive political offices.

The general excuse often given by good Nigerians for their non-participation in the active politics of their country is that the Nigerian political arena is full of roughness, toughness, violence, insincerity, ethnicity or cabals who allegedly have hijacked Nigerian reins of government. To all intents and purposes, these excuses, these arguments are escapist, self-centered, fatuous, and cowardly.

Those Nigerians should further learn from Albert Einstein who counseled them in the following words, “ONLY A LIFE LIVED FOR OTHERS IS A LIFE WORTHWHILE” and “IN THE MIDDLE OF DIFFICULTY LIES OPPORTUNITY.”

Nigerian good men and women who baulk at active Nigerian politics because of its attendant difficulties or challenges should also borrow a leaf of political determination, courage, and audacity from Mr. Barrack Obama, a black man who won one of the most impressive presidential elections in the US history in 2008, in spite of all the daunting divides, mountains of entrenched white racism and superiority complexes that envelop American political scene.

If Mr. Obama could achieve this feat in a predominantly racist white men’s country (USA), breaking the barriers of white cabals in the country, it is untenable for any good Nigerian to argue that he/she cannot win a political election in Nigeria or any of her component states or local government Areas to serve his/her people because of the activities of imagined or real political cabals in Nigeria.

They should also learn from the currently serving American President, Donald Trump, who was subjected to a series of trumped up and politically motivated criminal charges and convictions, engineered by his political opponents in 2024. Trump remained focused and refused to be scared out of the presidential race and eventually defeated his political enemies and detractors in a big electoral come-back.

And good Nigerians who cite political violence as their reason for non-participation in Nigerian active politics should further learn from him (Donald Trump) who again refused to be discouraged, to be intimidated by political thugs and criminals who shot him in assassination attempts in 2024 during his electioneering rallies and activities in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Trump never allowed the threatening machinations of the criminal elements of American political life to derail his big ambition to serve his people. Furthermore, courageous and practical political activism was embraced and displayed in 1987 by the good people of South Korea, who through sustained peaceful mass protests and demonstrations, ignited by the Concerned Catholic Priests Association and Gwangju Democratization Movement in that country, dethroned the despotic military regime of General Chun Doo-Hwan and instituted direct democracy in South Korea, a civilian regime personally manned and run by good South Koreans.

None of these political feats, achieved by Obama, Trump and the South Korean people was possible without a serious fight, a terrible resistance from the erstwhile political establishments in the USA and South Korea. And none of them was won by sheer noise-making, mere shouting, lily-livered protests, lame finger-pointing; by playing to the gallery, mere accusatorial written or verbal words or leadership colloquia as it is always the case in Nigeria. They were won through passionate, assertive, practical, and structured political activism and massive honest participation and support of good people.

In sum, the persistent indifference or refusal of good Nigerians to indulge in active Nigerian politics is a formidable cause of leadership failure in our Nigerian nation. And what Nigeria needs most now to succeed as a country and join the comity of progressive, industrialized nations is honest, intelligent and result-oriented political leaders at all her levels of government, not good arm-chair activists or good on-looking critics or dormant ideologues. Visionary Nigerian political leaders must come from good Nigerians, not from among the political thieves that have kept running the country aground since independence.

And such God-fearing leaders must continue to elude Nigeria unless honest, good Nigerians are ready to troop en-masse into the Nigerian active political arena, as it is the case in advanced nations of the world. Mere verbal or written condemnation of an evil is not an active step to eradicate it, and Nigerian political incompetence and corruption need a practically conscious intervention by concerned citizens. Concerned Nigerian citizens must know that 2027 is another election year in Nigeria and should start now to prepare themselves or other good, honest Nigerians for future elective and appointive political positions.

There will be no more lame excuses. ‘GO AND SHOW THE EXAMPLE YOURSELF’ is the good citizens’ slogan or watchword in developed and progressive societies. Away with sit-down opposition as a way to combat entrenched political corruption and leadership incompetence in Nigeria! Away with standing perpetually on political sidelines

Alphonsus U Nwadike (Attorney at law and Certified Legal Nurse Consultant, based in Raleigh, NC, USA)