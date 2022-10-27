Non-interest capital market to facilitate housing development -SEC

By Motolani Oseni

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the non-interest segment of the capital market is capable of financing the housing sector and leading to better well-being of citizens.

The Commission in a statement said its Director-General, Mr Lamido Yuguda, said this in Abuja. Yuguda said the country’s capital market provided the platform for mobilising long-term funds for real estate investment to complement the mortgage funding sources by commercial banks and others.

“The capital market creates investment opportunities to enhance the flow of low-cost, long-term funds to the real estate sector.”

This can be done through investment vehicles such as Real Estate Investment Trust Schemes and mortgage-backed securities.

”These instruments are usually traded on recognised exchanges. I am delighted to inform you that some corporate entities have started taking advantage of the non-interest capital market. In 2021, Family Homes Funds Ltd., a social housing initiative, issued a N10 billion Sukuk to finance residential houses across the six geo-political zones of the country.”

It was oversubscribed by over 200 per cent. This development was a strong indication of the readiness of the market and corresponding investors’ appetite for non-interest mortgage instruments,” Yuguda said.

He said that operationalising the non-interest Pension Fund (Fund VI) would increase the quantum of low-cost, long-term investible funds to the mortgage industry by unlocking the untapped capital.

READ ALSO: Nigerian President hopes to boost trade and.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr Madu Hamman, as saying that non-interest financial products had gained interest from investors in the country.

Hamman said that non-interest financial products could also expand the frontiers of home ownership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...