Non implementation of Child Right Act, a tickling time bomb – UNICEF

Seek establishment of Family Courts

By Doosuur Iwambe

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said that the non implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA) by some states is is a tickling time bomb.

The UN body also emphasised the need to establish family courts across States in Nigeria in order to improve the quality of administration of justice system on children’s issues.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Fatimah Adamu, made the calls in Kano State during a two day media dialogue on new Country programme 2023-2027 and the status of implementation of the Child Rights Law 2003 in states.

Adamu who lamented that only three states in Nigeria have established the family court noted that it forms a critical Structure in the implementation of child rights act in Nigeria.

She further disclosed that the issue of establishing family court is domesticated in the Child rights laws of the states and it is peculiar in application as provided for by each of these states.

She disclosed that some CR laws recognise the establishment of family courts while some acknowledge it’s designation.

Adamu identified the implementation of Child Rights Act as a challenge, saying it is bedevilled with huge misconception.

She said, “Passing or domesticating the CR laws does not only address the problems facing the children but it full implementation which involves investment of finds is most crucial”.

Adamu, who said that 35 states and the FCT have adopted the CRL as Bauchi State was yet to adopt it, called for more establishment of family courts in the states saying that only three states had established the family court.

She also said that issues of children’s protection should be a priority to all duty bearers as well as stakeholders.

She called for thorough implementation plan from states adding that UNICEF will work with the states to develop the plans and further advocate the sessions of the child rights act that are not working.

On his part, the Chief Information Officers, Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information, Mr Falayi Temitoye welcomed media practitioners to a Two-Day Media dialogue on the status of the implementation of the child rights law in the states.

He said, “The country program document focuses on key areas the government of Nigeria requires UNICEF support , knowledge and finance which includes: Health, Nutrition , basic education, social policy advocacy.

“A new country program continues the fundamental paradigm shift from service delivery to upstream work of contributing to building of an evidence based data collection, analysis and its use for children and women in support of more equitable social policies and programs.

“The work you do for the children cannot be quantified monetarily, it is more of a selfless contribution to the upliftment of the status of children and women.

“I enjoined you to do more especially now on the status of the implementation of the child rights law 2033 by the governments with a view of encouraging the remaining states yet to domesticate it to do so without delay”, he said.

