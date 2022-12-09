Non-Communicable Diseases responsible for 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria – WHO

By Doosuur Iwambe

About 29 per cent of all deaths recorded in Nigeria are caused by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) according to the World Health Organisation, WHO has said.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo made this disclosure at the 6th annual conference of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists.

Represented by the WHO’s Field Presence Cluster Lead, Ahmed Khedr, he stated that non-communicable diseases account for 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria, with premature mortality from the four main NCDs — hypertension, diabetes, cancer and malnutrition.

According to Dr Mulombo, premature mortality from the main NCDs account for 22 per cent of the deaths.

“Although the prevalence of malaria is declining (from 42 per cent to 23 per cent), the country contributes 27 per cent of global cases and 24 per cent of global deaths.

He added that the WHO, from Alma-Ata has continued to provide technical support to member states including Nigeria towards achieving the health system of their dreams embedded in primary healthcare.

