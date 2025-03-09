Nollywood’s ‘Afamefuna’ Makes Waves Ahead of Lagos Premiere

Nigerian filmmaker Kayode Kasum’s latest project, ‘Afamefuna,’ is generating significant buzz ahead of its grand premiere in Lagos this month. The highly anticipated cultural drama delves into the complexities of Igbo traditions in contemporary society, striking a chord with audiences eager for rich, thought-provoking storytelling.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, ‘Afamefuna’ blends tradition with modernity, showcasing the struggles of identity, heritage, and generational expectations. With Kasum’s reputation for delivering compelling narratives, industry insiders predict that the film could be one of Nollywood’s biggest hits of the year.

The Lagos premiere is expected to attract top Nollywood stars, filmmakers, and cultural influencers, setting the stage for a major cinematic event. With strong early reviews and a gripping storyline, ‘Afamefuna’ is poised to make a lasting impact on the Nigerian film industry and beyond.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see how Kasum’s latest directorial effort brings Igbo traditions to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences. ‘Afamefuna’ is set for a nationwide release following its premiere, promising a compelling cinematic experience for moviegoers across Nigeria.