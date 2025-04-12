Nollywood Makes History: ‘My Father’s Shadow’ Nominated for Cannes After 78 Years

For the first time in nearly 80 years, a Nigerian film has earned a spot at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Titled; “My Father’s Shadow,” directed by Akinola Davies Jr., the film has been selected for the 2025 *Un Certain Regard* category, which highlights bold, boundary-pushing work from rising international filmmakers.

Set in Lagos in the turbulent aftermath of the 1993 presidential election, “My Father’s Shadow” tells a deeply Nigerian story through a cinematic lens that is now capturing international attention.

Meanwhile, celebrating the milestone, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, has joined millions of Nigerians nationwide in praising Davies and his team at Fatherland Productions for breaking new grounds and elevating the nation’s creative reputation on the world stage.

READ ALSO: Contractors Get Deadline to Resume Work on Abandoned Kabba-Ilorin Road – Senator Karimi

Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, to the Minister, Dr, Nneka Ikem Anibeze in a statement yesterday quoted Musawa to have remarked; “This is more than a nomination – it is a defining moment for Nigerian storytelling.

“Akinola Davies, along with Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Wale Davies, have demonstrated what’s possible when our creative talent is empowered to tell our own stories.”

She described the film’s selection as a victory for homegrown excellence – a film made with a predominantly Nigerian cast and crew that speaks to the country’s rich cultural identity, artistic depth, and global potential.

She was enthusiastic; “My Father’s Shadow is a powerful reminder that our voices belong on the global stage. The Cannes recognition is proof that the world is not just watching, it’s listening, and it’s moved by what it hears from Nigeria.”

The Saturday Times has it on records that this is not Fatherland Productions’ first international nod. The team has previously earned recognition from BAFTA and the Sundance Film Festival for their bold African storytelling. Now, Cannes – the crown jewel of global cinema – has placed them in the international spotlight.

To support this historic achievement, The Saturday Times was reliably informed that the Art Ministry will formally launch Screen Nigeria at Cannes 2025, as part of its broader Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere strategy. This is an ambitious initiative aimed at promoting Nigeria’s creative industry across the globe.

“You have carried the Nigerian flag with brilliance and grace,” Musawa added. “As we stand with you at Cannes, we also stand for every young Nigerian creative dreaming of their moment. This is proof that their time is coming – and that the world is ready for us.”

Statistics have it that “My Father’s Shadow” was selected from 2,909 feature film submissions, placing Nigeria in the global cinematic conversation in a way not seen in decades.

As Cannes prepares to roll out its red carpet from May 13 to 24, Nigeria will arrive not just as a guest, but as a storyteller – bold, brilliant and finally, unmistakably heard.