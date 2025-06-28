June 28, 2025
Entertainment

Nollywood Breaks New Ground with AI-Themed Film ‘Makemation’

By Ihesiulo Grace 145 No comment
Makemation

Nollywood’s first major artificial intelligence-themed movie, Makemation, is being celebrated as a technological and cinematic breakthrough.

Released in April, the film grossed ₦32.9 million in just four days, driven by its innovative use of CGI, AI storylines, and a strong female lead.

The plot follows a tech-savvy young girl in rural Lagos who discovers an old robot prototype that changes her destiny. Directed by Dimeji Oyewole, Makemation blends African folklore with futuristic storytelling, exploring themes of innovation, fear, and resilience.

“It’s refreshing to see Nollywood embracing technology both in content and production,” said filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan.

Ihesiulo Grace

