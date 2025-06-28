Nollywood Breaks New Ground with AI-Themed Film ‘Makemation’

Nollywood’s first major artificial intelligence-themed movie, Makemation, is being celebrated as a technological and cinematic breakthrough.

Released in April, the film grossed ₦32.9 million in just four days, driven by its innovative use of CGI, AI storylines, and a strong female lead.

The plot follows a tech-savvy young girl in rural Lagos who discovers an old robot prototype that changes her destiny. Directed by Dimeji Oyewole, Makemation blends African folklore with futuristic storytelling, exploring themes of innovation, fear, and resilience.

READ ALSO: Why 10 judges including Acting Chief Judge Imo State were sacked- NJC

“It’s refreshing to see Nollywood embracing technology both in content and production,” said filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan.