Nollywood actress, Nkechi Nweje, is dead

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning following the passing of veteran actress Nkechi Nweje.

The news of her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the industry, with colleagues and fans alike struggling to come to terms with the loss, many taking to social media to express their disbelief and grief.

Renowned for her compelling portrayals of motherly roles, she featured in movies like Royal War, Festival of Sorrow, and Coming Back from Congo.

Her colleague, producer Stanley Ontop, confirmed her death in a social media post. The fellow actor who has close ties with the late actress confirmed that she died on Friday after a brief Illness.

The producer wrote, “Nollywood in tears as we lost one of our vibrant actresses, @nkechi.nweje, after a brief illness. I haven’t been able to post since this morning because it felt like a dream. Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha, rest in peace, ma’am. My best friend, she always called me, advising me. We last spoke during the Queenth saga; she said, ‘Ontop stop.’ I’m still speechless.”

A post shared by Ajemba Stanley Chibueze @stanley_ontop

Actress Rita Edochie also shared a candlelight image on Instagram, captioning it, “This world is not our home.”

A post shared by Rita Edochie @ritaedochie

READ ALSO: Niger-Delta Group accuses Traditional Ruler, Boyloaf, Kingsley Kuku, Gen. shoot-at-sight of sponsoring media attacks on

Actor Buchi Dortmund wrote, “Today, my heart is heavy with sorrow as I say goodbye to my dear sister. Words cannot capture the depth of this pain, nor can they fully express my love for her. Rest in peace, Ezigbo Mrs Nkechi Nweje.”

Asa Ikuku added, “Rest in peace, mummy Nkechi Nweje TV (Nwanyi Onitsha). You are indeed a blessing to us. But God knows best. We will miss you so much, great Nollywood actress. Rest on, legend.”

Other Nollywood stars, including Destiny Etiko and Anita Joseph, have also paid tribute to the late actress.

A post shared by Destiny Etiko @destinyetikoofficial

Nkechi Nweje

Renowned for her compelling portrayals of motherly roles, Nkechi featured in movies like Royal War, Festival of Sorrow, and Coming Back from Congo.

She was married to Azubuike Nweje, a director with the Anambra State Ministry of Health, and they had six children. Before the actress’s demise, her profile shows that she is religious and spends time with her family.

Nkechi’s death follows the passing of several Nollywood actors in 2025, including Columbus Irosanga, Pat Ugwu, and Asa Koko.