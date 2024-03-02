Nollywood actress alleges assault in Abia, petitions IGP

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis has raised the alarm alleging assault and intimidation at the Zone 9 Police headquarters at Umuahia, Abia State.

According to a petition to the Police through the AIG Zone 9, the Stolen Bible actress through her lawyer, Kelechi Eze is alleging that she was attacked while on a visit to be interviewed by the police at the Zonal headquarters by Grace Akwukwuegbu on the instructions of James Uche Akwukwuegbu, who had earlier raised complaints of defamation by Toplis to the police, prompting the actress’ earlier arraignment.

Parts of the petition read: “Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu met our client at the entrance of Zone 9 Police Headquarters and started threatening our client that he will severely deal with our client. In his exact words, he said he will send Ibeku boys to beat up and rape our client. He swore that he must see to it that our client is thoroughly dealt with.

READ ALSO: Jimi Benson: X-raying An Ikorodu Boy In Parliament

As if that was not enough, as the interview was going on inside one of the offices at Zone 9 Police Headquarters, Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu called his wife Mrs. Grace Uche Akwukwuegbu to come to Zone 9 Police Headquarters to fight our client. Few minutes after Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu called his wife; she landed at the Zone 9 Police Headquarters with her daughter and suddenly rushed into the office.

Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu’s daughter rendered verbal abuse on our client while his wife (Mrs. Grace Uche Akwukwuegbu) became physically violent on our client right away. She attacked our client physically and gave our client actual bodily harm.”

Earlier the legal squabbles between the Nollywood actress and James Akwukwuegbu got stalled due to incomplete transmission of court processes by the State Prosecution Counsel to the trial judge, Justice Uchechi Enwereji, who said that she could not hear the matter because the judicial documents of the case file transferred to her were incomplete.