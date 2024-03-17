Nollywood actor, Stan Nze becomes ambassador for Riggs London fragrances

By Orji Onyekwere

Riggs London fragrances early this week unveiled star Nollywood actor Stan Nze as its ambassador. It was gathered that AMVCA award winning actor was chosen from a long list of artistes.

This move is part of the resolutions by the management of Riggs London to positively affect lives in Nigeria and West African communities, aside making sure that the fragrances grace fragrance shelves in the sub region.

Ori Leslau, CEO of Confetti Group, makers of Confetti London as well as Riggs London explained: “We cater to the specific consumer requirement in each of our 30 markets globally and West Africa is not different. Feeling great and smelling good go hand in hand and our teams work very hard to help you do both, creating fragrances which are not just a product to consume but also a personalised expression of identity and culture. Thank you for welcoming Riggs London into your lives with open arms, we are here to support you for the journey.”

Leslau goes on to say “Riggs London was launched to change the perception that high quality and long-lasting fragrances can only be obtained by spending more. Our ‘Perfume in a Can’ range of fragrances (which retails for around $3 USD) boasts some of the highest fragrance concentrations in this price bracket and guarantees long-lasting fragrance protection without the price tag”

Leslau has been an outspoken and strong advocate for direct foreign investment in Africa and also supports a number of grassroots foundations. Confetti Group, this year; will invest 5% of its profits back into charities in West Africa focused on alleviating poverty and providing greater access to education for young people in difficult situations.