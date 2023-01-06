Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Igboke urges Nigerians to vote wisely in 2023 Elections

Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Igboke, has urged Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards and vote wisely in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He also noted that 2023 would be a great year for the country and the citizens if the electorates chose rightly and prayed to God ahead of the New Year.

This was contained in a writeup he posted via his social media platform

According to Emmanuel Igboke he wrote that “Nigerians must vote wisely, ensure you get your PVC! 2023 will be a great year for Nigerians”

The popular Canadian based Nollywood actor had an amazing 2022, ranging from his meteoric rise with superb range of artistry in the movie industry.

He won a merit award in the Best Actor category with his movie titled “Crosses” directed by Akeem Ogunmilade which was nominated alongside Alex Ekubo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...