Nollywood Actor Emmanuel Igboke & comedian MC Morris resolves their differences

On October 31, 2021 Morris had expressed his displeasure with the quantity of bills he must pay as a citizen of Canada, Morris wrote in his article that his monthly expenses are too high and that he was about to go to Nigeria.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel Igboke popularly known as Emmanuel Igboke, who is also located in Canada, challenged him for trying to dissuade Nigerians from traveling in order to refute his viewpoint on the expensive lifestyle in the west.

It was seems to be a misunderstanding between the two creatives who are also putting Nigeria on the map with their various talents.

In an effort to prevent Nigerians from relocating to Canada, Emmanuel Igboke has taken on Mc Morris.

They appear to have put their issues behind them as Emmanuel posted on his Instagram on 21 January 2023 about a comedy concert in Canada that would be presented by MC Morris, the show also features some notable Nollywood stars and comedy stars like Ali Baba, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Yomi Fabiyi and others.

