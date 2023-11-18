Nobody can replicate Aki and Pawpaw character– Chinedu Ikedieze

Talented actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, speaks on his sojourn in the movie industry in this interview with ORJI ONYEKWERE.

Which job are you doing now? Is it a movie or you have a new project?

I am on the set of the Johnson’s. I am also working on a script. It’s a personal project and I intend to go on location on or before December, it’s a big one.

A couple of producers have tried to replicate the character, Aki and Pawpaw with other actors, but have always failed?

My character as Aki and Osita as Pawpaw is unique. We came distinctively and when we came together, we struck that chemistry. I remember, I told myself that I must be like Gary Coleman, but I discovered that whatever I do, I will end up being Chinedu Ikedieze and not Gary Coleman.

I was able to bring that character Aki to life, that’s why today; people know me more as Aki than my real name. People call me Aki because that’s the name they are comfortable with and the character they felt I have become.

My personality has taken over the name and that is why a lot of people don’t know or have forgotten my real name. There are some places I will visit and people I assume should know my name will start calling me Aki.

The name Aki and Paw Paw have come to stay and I wish anybody that wants to replicate that character luck. Why it worked for me and Osita Iheme is because of the relationship we have always had on and off set. Our relationship has not always ended on set, but outside it. And you know that it’s always hard to replicate original.

What has been the most difficult aspect of handling fame?

I think it’s trying to be real in a fake environment. You struggle to be yourself, the faces around you, and your fans because your fans will always want you to be who they expect you to be.

I try to be myself and trying to do that in a fake environment is very challenging. What I mean by fake environment is where everybody wants you to live in a utopian world and believe you should live a utopian life, but you know yourself or who you want to be.

You cannot climb a tree with ordinary hands without using a ladder or a robe and you cannot just jump from the ground to the top.

As much as they are trying to make you who they want you to be rather than who you want to be, it’s important that you focus on your dream because you know yourself and your dreams. You should not allow people to determine for you, it’s your ship and you have to be the captain.

Tell us about the most embarrassing moment on set or with a fan.

About the most embarrassing moment on set, I have not had such and I cannot remember any.

Did you imagine that the movie ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ will be this successful and what was on your mind when you were given the script initially?

I don’t know if it’s Aki na Ukwa that you are talking about or the sequel which is Aki and Pawpaw. I was happy when I saw the sequel because it was like we were revisiting the movie that brought us to the limelight. It was a thing of joy, remembering and reminiscing on your road to success.

I was very happy to be on the set again because a lot of people we had on set, all came out from the movie Aki na Ukwa. From that moment, a lot came to my mind that I needed to bring some ideas that will make the movie come out very well and it came out fantastic.

Do you feel incomplete sometimes when you are on a movie set without Osita Iheme?

Well, I am an actor and when I am on set, I feel like that character I am playing. I try to go into character and play my role very well and when I am out of set, I become Chinedu Ikedieze once again. People will always ask of Iheme, where is your brother? People will always want to see two of us.

So, it’s always a thing of joy when we are together because we are doing this to make people happy. Aside putting food on the table, my joy is that I am making a lot of people happy and I am changing lives because it’s my craft. So, if I am on set and he is around, it’s always my joy to work with him because we are there to make people happy.



