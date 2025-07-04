NOA holds stakeholders parley on peace, development

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Oyo State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has harped on the need for citizens to unite and engender development.

This was the key thrust of a one-day stakeholders’ meeting convened by the state NOA Director, Mrs. Ajolayo Sinmiat, on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Ajolayo, in her welcome address, said the town-hall meeting was aptly entitled; “Pathway to National Cohesion, Development and Unity.”

She said the meet was in tandem with the dream of the Director General of the agency, Mallam Lane Issa-Onilu.

“I welcome you all to this special occasion with the warm greetings from the DG of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Isaa-Onilu, whose zeal and desire to put a permanent solution to various security and social challenges bedeviling our nation prompted this nationwide campaign.

“I respectfully welcome our invaluable stakeholders, the traditional leaders, representatives of our sister MDAs, community leaders, market leaders, youth leaders, opinion moulders, religious leaders, NCWS, National Youth Council, the PMS, IPAC, our media partners, and everyone here present.

“I am particularly happy to meet you for the first time after my assumption as state director. I resumed duty last week and to be welcome by this important programme. This has not given me the opportunity to meet our esteemed stakeholders.

“Today’s programme is an important national engagement seeking to address critical security and unity challenges such as insurgency, banditry, extremism, youth restiveness, political thuggery, herder-farmer conflict and secessionist agitation through localised interventions.

“It’s, indeed, my delight to see you all present here together, to brainstorm and proffer solutions to our context-specific challenges.

“As chosen representatives of the people, it behoves you to disseminate this message to your followers or congregations accordingly, for it to be impactful and result oriented.

The betterment of our country, economic prosperity, peaceful coexistence, and strong social bond all require our collective efforts.

“This gathering will, therefore, offer a roadmap to our national cohesion, development, and unity. “We can’t just pretend there will be a way forward without asking ourselves: ‘Where does the rain start to beat us?’

“In Oyo state here, particularly, we are beset with recurring challenges of political thuggery, herder-farmer clashes. This is not to say that we don’t have other issues.”

In attendance at the meeting were religious leaders, representatives of security agencies, market men, women and youth leaders.