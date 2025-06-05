NOA holds interactive forum on national peace, harps on security

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Oyo State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has held a stakeholders interactive forum to reiterate calls for national development and fight against insecurity.

The programme was organised on Wednesday for stakeholders to come together and fashion out ways of ending insurgency in Nigeria.

Convener of the programme, Wale Adewumi, clarified that its essence was neither a form of lending support to any political party nor discrediting the government, but to make a statement on how Nigeria would move forward and put insurgency, banditry and other security challenges behind.

“We all have roles to play individually. Business of peace is everybody’s,” he said.

Quoting the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he warned that, “when bad men combine, the good must associate; else, they will fall one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.”

READ ALSO: PMI drops to 52.7 as firms cut jobs to curb wage costs

The forum, organised by Game Changer, rallied together traditional rulers, community leaders.

Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola, and journalists were in attendance with some ethnic leaders, leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, the Nigerian Security and

Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), the police and other various stakeholders.

It was opened with a keynote address, entitled;

“Fom Tension to Transformation: A Simple Path To Peace,” delivered by Ambassador (Dr.) Yemi Farounbi.

His message harped on recognition of “our diversity, fault lines in our mode of greeting, respect, languages, diverse history, tradition etc.”

He said these differences ought to be reflected on in our national structuring, quoting Albert Einstein on reciprocity of respect to back up his message.

Dr. Farounbi reiterated that “we must retrace our value system and build a better organisation, just like our forefathers whose genuine love for the country and pleasant competition spurred national growth and development.

“Using one’s resources to build another region is a disrespect.”

He called for “retracing our path to regional autonomy.”

Representative of the NOA director, Isiaka kehinde, told the gathering that the country needed one another for growth and development.

He also tasked all to fulfil their end of the bargain, “as explained in the national value system. With the government fulfilling its own part, particularly in the areas of peace, security, freedom, justice, inclusivity, meritocracy, equality, democracy and entrepreneurship.

“It behoves on all citizens too to live to their own expectations, most especially the citizens’ code of tolerance and respect, resilience, duty of care.”