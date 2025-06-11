NOA commends Oyo govt’s action on flood control

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

Oyo State director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyebisi Aderogba Akanbi, has lauded the state government, under the leadership of Governor Oluseyi Makinde, for its proactive steps in dredging flood prone rivers/streams in the state, aligning with NIMET’s flood predictions before the rainy season.

Aderogba, who gave the commendation while featuring on a radio public affairs programme, ‘Meto Mofin,’ in Ibadan on Tuesday, also enjoined citizens to steer clear of environmental hazards that could lead to flooding, such as inordinate refuse dumping in the rivers during the rain.

He added that flood-induced erosion in the state was fast becoming a forgotten trend, due to community specific channel projects embarked on by the state governor to avert overflowing.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N376bn as ASI falls by 0.52%

He, therefore, appealed to “citizens too to play their own part in avoiding flooding during this rainy season.”

While answering questions on jungle justice, Aderogba reiterated that the country was no more in an Hobbesian state “when might was right.”

He stated that fair hearing was key “in a well-formed, lawful society like ours. “Hence, misinformation that can precipitate unlawful mob mentality must be totally discouraged.

“Say no to lawlessness and impunity. Let the law take its course.”

The Oyo NOA director also expressed his delight over the “visible attitudinal reorientation, which has become manifest as a result of regular sensitisation from the agency,” which he said was more qualitative than quantitative.

He cited the reduction in tanker fuel crashes as one of the major deliverables by the agency in recent times.

He als alluded to the gains of fuel subsidy removal and reduction in prices of some staple foodstuffs as gains to the citizens and tasked them to be more patient with the government to witness a better time to come.

He finally called on the audience to avail themselves the opportunity of partaking in (the cash spinning democracy quiz competition which has already commenced online at the instance of the National Orientation Agency” and enjoined them to click on the agency’s website to be parts of the lucky winners.

“Be a part of ‘Democracy Cash Quiz’ and celebrate democracy day with NOA by clicking on Democracy Dash on the NOA website noa.govt.ng to join the fun,” he urged.