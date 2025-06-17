NOA charges Nigerian youths to internalise values, self-restraint to set pace for future

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has charged youths in Nigeria to imbibe intrinsic values and self-restraint to set the pace for future global success.

NOA’s deputy director and head of Human Resources Management, Oyo State Directorate, Dr. Ruth Awosanmi, gave this charge in Ibadan on Monday.

She situated the place of integrity building, self-discipline and strong will in building a strong-footed society that the future required.

She spoke at Radio Nigeria, Ibadan, as she represented the state NOA director, Oyebisi Aderogba Akanbi, during the celebration of the International Day of the African Child, with the theme: “Planning and Budgeting for Children’s Rights: Progress Since 2010.”

According to a statement by the head of communication at Oyo NOA, Isiaka Kehinde, on Monday, the gathering availed dignitaries, including educators and students, to reflect, learn, and take action in honour of African children’s rights, leadership, and future.

In her keynote address, Awosanmi recalled the historical foundation of the event.

She highlighted the Soweto Uprising of June 16, 1976, in which 176 students were killed during a peaceful protest against apartheid education policies in South Africa.

She added that this brought global attention to police brutality and became a catalyst for change.

Dr. Awosanmi, underscored the significant role young people played in the anti-apartheid struggle, as she emphasised that “waiting for others to act weakens personal responsibility.”

She also harped on the need for integrity building and the capacity to be a good role model, stating that “the downfall of a nation occurs when its elites engage in immoral behaviour which, of course, will impact on others tomorrow.

“If you cheat now, you will lead corruptly tomorrow. It all begins with personal integrity.”

She also decried the proliferation of mobile phones and its negative distractions, threatening learning and cultural identity.

“Friends can not resolve curiosity. We need guidance from elders, teachers, and parents.

“Self-control, discipline, and integrity are the pillars of personal and national development,” she said.

Dr Awosanmi also shifted attention on the National Identity Project, which she noted was “a vision to reshape and redefine the global perception of Nigerians as focused, honest, and excellent individuals.

She, therefore, encouraged students to exhibit moral uprightness, shun examination malpractice, and see education as a weapon of transformation.

The ceremony, which had Oloye Saheed Oladele, CEO of Erudite Group (Father of the Day), also paraded other guests like Rev. Niyi Dawonsi, Deputy Director of Programmes, Radio Nigeria; Rev. Dr. Esho, Deputy Director, Admin, representing the FRSC Zonal Director.

Member representing Ogbomoso North in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Olubisi Oluranti Michael, and others threw lights on sexual education, danger of pornography self-awareness, and other interesting topics that could enhance educational development.