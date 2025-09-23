No Visa For Corrupt Nigerian Officials , US Govt Warns

The United States government, Monday, warned that it is ready to slam visa ban on corrupt Nigerian government officials.

The US said the visa restriction threat is part of its government resolve to ensure accountability and good governance globally.

The United States insisted that the visa ban is a punitive measure to restrict corrupt officials’ access to US soil is an essential tool in promoting accountability, transparency, and respect for the rule of law in partner nations.

The US Mission in Nigeria declared that corruption will not go unpunished, even for high-ranking officials.

This warning was contained in a terse statement posted on its official X handle on Monday.

“Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving US visas,” the Mission said.

This warning is coming on the heels of a similar imposed visa bans on Nigerian politicians accused of undermining elections and democratic processes.