No vacancy in Creek Haven”-Bayelsa Youths tell Sylva, APC

As the November 11th ,2023 governorship election date in Bayelsa inches closer, youths in the state have emphatically told the opposition parties, particularly, the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC),Chief Timipre Sylva that there is no vacancy in Bayelsa Government House presently occupied by Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With the message, simply put ‘No Vacancy in Creek Haven’ the youths implored the APC Governorship flag bearer, Chief Timipre Sylva to tone down his campaign activities as he cannot win the election.

It was learnt that majority of the youths in the state, including former Governors, Speakers, State Assembly members, aspirants of the APC in the last State and National Assembly elections and notable politicians are rejecting Sylva’s attempt at the Government House.

Ready to openly embrace the second term bid of Governor Douye Diri, the youths in their thousands after a 15 kilometer solidarity walk from Tombia roundabout located at Etegwe to the popular Peace park in Yenagoa, the State capital, affirmed their support for the incumbent Governor and PDP flag bearer.

In his opening comment, the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia said the gathering of the Youths of the State and the Solidarity walk was a deliberate show of appreciation to Gov. Diri for all the good works he has done.

He said “they are here with the belief that you have done a marvelous job. The walk is to say ‘Thank You’ for a job well done in the last three years. They are of the belief that one good turn deserves another. This is for the good things you have done in every sector of the state.”

Cocodia, also noted that the decision by the over 200 youths from the APC and other opposition group to defect back to the PDP was to give the PDP and Gov. Diri support ahead of the November 11th election.

“Aside from the “No Vacancy” message, some over 200 notable youths led by the head of the APC New Media team, Comrade Gifted Natus, announced their decision to dump the APC and Chief Timipre Sylva for the PDP.”

In Gifted Natus estimation, there is no hope for the Bayelsa Youths under APC and Chief Timipre Sylva, “when they hear that we have decided to dump them and seek prosperity, they started offering us joins at the Tantita security surveillance company and the NDDC”

He said “we decided to join Governor Diri’s prosperity family because in the last three years under his watch, Bayelsa State has been politically stable and peaceful. The leadership of our former party dampened our hopes and aspirations due to lack of direction and failed promises”.

“We can no longer remain in a sinking ship. We want to assure the governor that his second term bid was done and dusted. We would go to the grassroots to preach the prosperity agenda to those still lost in other parties”.

The former APC leader lauded the governor‘s leadership qualities and developmental strides, saying the opposition was having sleepless nights due to his excellent performance

“We are here in our numbers to join the Prosperity Government because of the exemplary leadership style of the Miracle Governor, his peaceful disposition and because he is spreading prosperity across the eight local government areas of our dear state. Since the governor came into power, we have witnessed peace and political stability in the state. In the APC, it has been one failed promise after another. We cannot remain under a leadership that lacks direction”

“Come November 11, your re-election for second term is a reality. From here, we are heading to the communities to preach the gospel of prosperity to others, ” he said.

Scores of speakers at the event assured that the November 11 Governorship poll is an opportunity for the people of the state to openly reject Chief Timipre Sylva and retire him from politics permanently.

Prince Okeneme from Ogbia Local Government area of the state, said the decision to support continuity of the Gov. Douyr Diri administration was based on the existing peace in the state,” if for only the peace we enjoy, we will vote Gov. Douye Diri.”

“He has done more than we expect. We now live in peace. Even in the education and health sector, he has shown capacity and saved many Bayelsans.”

A former Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuabite, said the solidarity walk is the beginning of series of events by the youths of the state to affirm the “No Vacancy” slogan and to inform the opposition that the PDP and the Youths are ready to show capacity to deliver the second term ambition of Senator Douye Diri.

Obuebite, who spoke on behalf of the people of Bayelsa East Senatorial district, said Governor Diri have succeeded where other politicians have failed,” he has started the Nembe/Brass road project. And have done well in the area of infrastructure.”

Others including the State Assembly member-elect, Living Mitin from Ekeremor LGA, Hon. Ikisa Iselekumo, Comrade Egbe Emi, Miss Blessing Colony, agreed that the women and Students communities in the state are ready to interpret their support into vote for Gov. Douye Diri during the Governorship poll.

The Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Obolo however assured the youths of the state that the era of BVAS and transparency in elections have ended the era in which the opposition parties throw up unsubstantiated votes during elections.

According to Obolo,” previously, the APC stole results of elections through the barrels of the gun but the outcome of the Presidential, National Assembly and State Assemblies have showed that they lack capacity to win elections.”

“More importantly now, the people of Southern Ijaw are grateful for the Yenagoa/Oporoma road project to link Southern Ijaw with the state capital. The APC Government have failed where Gov. Douye Diri is succeeding.”

Governor Diri, who was visibly surprised and elated by the crowd of Youths across the Local Government areas participating in the solidarity walk for his re-election, said he was elated when he got calls on the walk endorsing his second term bid, particularly by youths in the opposition who decided to join his party.

According to him, “ I didn’t plan nor held meetings with you on the solidarity rally. But when I see hundreds of APC youths dropping the brooms and joining the PDP, I was elated, thanking them for the solidarity and for coming back home to the PDP, assuring them that all their rights would be fully restored.

Gov. Diri also used the opportunity to inform the people of the state of the failed attempt by some persons to allegedly truncate the peace of the state by using the stabbing of a youth by a tricycle operator, but insisted,” we stopped it by taking necessary actions.”

He also hinted that some members of the APC are already brandishing claims of power might, money and connections to be used to manipulate the elections, “there is nothing beyond God. The same God that won the election for us in 2019 is not dead. But he is still God.”

The governor urged the youths to always stand for peace, unity and development, stressing that he has a covenant with them to equip them through skills acquisition and capacity building.