No threat can stop 2023 election, says FG

By Doosuur Iwambe

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Federal Government has insisted that no threat from any quarter can stop the conduct of the 2023 general election, which is just over a month away.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mohammed, who was responding to claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission that the elections might not be held in some states due to security threats by non-state actors, said the position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 election will be held as planned.

The minister cleared the air that no amount of threat could stop the election as planned.

“Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general election faces a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in apeaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm”, the minister said.

