No state has backpedaled on power reforms, says FOCPEN

The Forum of Commissioners for Power and Energy (FOCPEN) has dismissed reports suggesting that some states have reversed their commitment to electricity market reforms due to tariff and debt concerns.

In a statement signed by Chairman Prince Eka Williams, Commissioner of Power and Renewable Energy, Cross River State, and Acting Secretary Engr. Mohammed Ihiezue Abdulmutalib, Commissioner of Rural and Energy Development, Kogi State, FOCPEN described the claims as “erroneous, inaccurate, and not reflective of reality.”

“Contrary to the impression created, no state has withdrawn or reversed its commitment to electricity market reforms. On the contrary, more states are actively engaging with the opportunities provided under the Electricity Act and are at different stages of legislation, regulatory formation, and market design,” the statement read.

Since the passage of the Electricity Act, FOCPEN noted, 23 states have enacted enabling laws to establish electricity markets, while 14 states have secured formal transfers of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). States such as Bayelsa and Nasarawa recently began the transfer process.

At its Energy Summit, Akwa Ibom unveiled its market blueprint, while other states are hosting stakeholder engagements and setting up regulatory commissions.

“The Electricity Act is a landmark piece of legislation that has opened the door for subnational participation. States are approaching this transition with seriousness and caution, ensuring that their frameworks are credible, bankable, and sustainable,” FOCPEN said.

It faulted the newspaper report suggesting that “24 states have backpedaled,” stressing instead that momentum was growing.

“Far from backpedaling, the momentum is growing as more states recognise the benefits of energy independence, regulatory autonomy, and consumer-focused reforms,” the group said.

FOCPEN assured Nigerians that state governments remain committed to building reliable, transparent, and competitive electricity markets in collaboration with the federal government and development partners.

“The transformation of Nigeria’s electricity sector is a journey, not an event. FOCPEN and its member states remain fully committed to delivering on the promise of the Electricity Act,” it stated.