No sacred cow in Delta road infrastructure – Gov. Oborevwori

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has directed that the contractor handling the construction of Ibusa/Achalla/Asaba Road Phase ll road (From KM6.83 to KM13.8) Oshimili North/South Local government area, should immediately return to site.

Governor Oborevwori further directed the contractor to ensure that the project is done according to specification in the Bill of Engineering Measurements and Evaluation (BEME) and Bill of Quantity (BOQ).

The directive became necessary after the State Commissioner for Works Highways and Urban Roads, Comrade Reuben Izeze, had briefed the Governor on the outcome of his visit to the project site on January 9th, 2024 with top officials and civil engineers of the ministry to carry out on the spot assessment.

The visit to the project site which was prompted in response to a social media post that caught the attention of His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who has zero tolerance for sub-standard jobs.

The Governor immediately directed the Honorable Commissioner for Works Highways and Urban Roads, to visit the site to investigate and get first hand report.

The Commissioner berated the contractor for executing a sub-standard job, stating that the integrity of the job is questionable.

Izeze, while touring the project site, observed that the contractor carried out the sub-standard jobs during the holidays without informing the Ministry project site engineers for proper supervision.

“This act is perceived to have been intentionally done to cut corners to maximize profit at the expense of tax payers money.

“The quality of job on ground is sub-standard and in vast contrast with His Excellency’s vision to deliver quality projects to Deltans under the policy of meaningful development in the MORE Agenda.

“Although the reinforcements were in placed as specified, the method of construction adopted at some sections of the trapezoidal drains resulted to the poor finishing at such sections, which covers a total length of 95meters.

“There are visible signs of poor concrete mix, which is very glaring for all to see and it’s unacceptable,” Izeze stated.

While on the project site, some residents were heard complaining and protesting the poor quality of job being done, stating that such poorly executed jobs doesn’t reflect the good intentions of His Excellency and won’t stand the test of time.

Izeze who was very disappointed with the shabby job, said: “I can see that the most important part of the project is already been compromised, and why would anyone want to cut corners, how much will he save?

“See how the work site is, it is an embarrassment to the Governor and good people of Delta State. The concrete mix failed the lab test because it’s poorly mixed.

“Why would the contractor compromise standard without recourse to integrity and the confidence reposed on his company, considering the essence of the project to the immediate community and the load the project is designed to carry.

Governor Oborevwori is doing his very best to pull our resources together, manage our finances and pay contractors so that they are able to deliver on their contractual obligations.

“We will not accept any job that is below the standard specified in the Bills of engineering measurements (BEME) and Bill of Quantity (BOQ) because Governor Oborevwori has warned that on road infrastructure, there are no sacred cows,” Izeze added.