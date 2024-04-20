No regrets being a stripper- Chichi

By Orji Onyekwere

Sultry Big Brother Naija star, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, popularly known as Chichi, says if given another chance, she would want to be a stripper. The former housemate admitted that she has no regret being a stripper like her inspiration, American rapper Cardi B, who was once an exotic dancer.

The delectable former housemate said she took up the profession because of what she went through in life, therefore she is not ashamed to admit that she was once a stripper.

Chichi had posted a video on her Instagram page earlier, where she noted that she had achieved so much through the trade and and also, admitted being a stripper before she joined the house for the Big Brother Naija Season 7 show in 2022.

On her relationship with Cardi B, Chichi revealed that the mother of three was the one who made her know she can be whoever she wants to be. And she was excited when the rapper commented on her video.

Chichi wrote: “I just woke up to see that my fave Cardi B, has commented on my tweet. She has really inspired my life. She changed my life without even knowing it.

“Cardi B made me realise that I can be whoever I want to be in life. I will never regret ever being a stripper. And I will never deny the fact that I used to be a stripper. Why would I deny an occupation that catered for my needs, when no one was there? If I have the opportunity to do it over and over again, I will.”

The Former Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, recently entertained fans with a rare video of herself at a strip club spending quality time with other strippers.

She noted that taking up the job of a stripper took her out of the slums and depression when she was going through a dark moment in her life. She became miserable after the reunion and had to deactivate her social media accounts, as she felt the reunion was a plot to destroy her brand.