No ransom paid for release of kidnapped Kuriga school children – FG

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has said that no ransom was paid for the release of the kidnapped Kuriga school children.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He commended the National Security Adviser, the service chiefs, and all the security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that the kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

“Mr. President and members of the council were happy to note that as promised by Mr. President, these children were reunited or had been rescued from these captors and, as usual and in keeping with the commitment of Mr. President no ransom was paid.

“The Federal Executive Council and Mr. President are very grateful to especially the National Security Adviser, the service chiefs, and all security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that this kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

“The government is determined to ensure that the lives and property of all Nigerians are protected at all times and Mr. President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country.

“Indeed, all those who are participating in this criminal act will be fished out by the security agencies and will never go unpunished.

“There was also the reiteration by Mr. President about his upcoming birthday as you have seen from the statement already released by the presidency, Mr. President in line with his vision in keeping finances of government in check prudently, has directed that no advert placements or radio announcements be placed especially public funds, and he’s even encouraging those who are even using their private funds to channel these resources to charity and to those who need them.

“At this point in our history that this country is facing challenges, Mr. President feels that it is not necessary. The resources are being used to congratulate him.

“Therefore, he has said that his birthday be kept extremely private without any form of ceremony.”

He also disclosed that President Tinubu further issued a directive to ministers and other relevant government officials to ensure that the issue of consumer credit student loans, other social security programmes that are initiated by Mr. President and already been implemented be fast tracked for the benefit of Nigerians.

Reacting to questions in what the government is doing as regards Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s calls on the federal to negotiate with the kidnappers to secure the release of the students, he said: “What I can tell you is that government will not stop at anything to get any kind of information that is required to solve our problems.

“The security agencies are up and doing, Sheikh Gumi or any other individual for that matter is not above the law.

“If you have suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless he will also be reprimanded.

“There’s nobody that is above the law in this regard. Let me put it here now. I’m aware that he has also been a guest of security agencies to answer questions. When you make remarks, especially remarks the border or national security. It is incumbent on the security agencies to dig further into that, and they’re doing just that. No one is above the law.

“And I am aware he has been a guest of security agencies to answer questions. When you make remarks that border on our national security, it is incumbent on the security agencies to dig further,” the minister stated.