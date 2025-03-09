No PDP Gov supporting rumoured El- Rufai/ Obi 2027 presidential ticket- Govs Forum

By Tunde Opalana

The PDP Governors’ Forum under the chairmanship of Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed has denounce and in very strong terms, the rumour that five of its members are supporting a purported Nasir El- Rufai/ Peter Obi presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Forum described as unpleasant and provoking, the rumours being peddled by negative forces and their agents whose agenda is to destroy not only the PDP but other opposition parties to foist a one party umbrella on the political landscape.

The Governors through the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo on Saturday said they cannot be railroad into an evil agenda to plunder the party.

The governors in the statement said “unsatisfied with the results their clones have gotten in the low-willed factions they keep financing within our party structure, they have proceeded with direct confrontation on the Governors towards creating a one-party entrapment, with intention to split the opposition and thereby cripple democratic institutions and values through questionable adoptions and misinterpretation of the law, all to strangle the lifeline of our nation to enforce dictatorship and one-party rule.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum is not in consonance with these actors, neither does it enjoy any ambience of political space to discuss nor seal the auction of the PDP through lowlife grifters who are allegedly working behind the scenes to support a “potential Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket in the 2027 election”.

“It is obvious that these mischief makers and detractors, who are bewildered at the way and manner PDP Governors are daily performing to pull the people out of economic hardship despite the intimidation by the ruling APC, are only intimidated and can only throw mud at our good works.

“In the world of politics, rumors and speculations are common, as such, we will not allow these ‘Enemies of Progress’ and ‘Agents of Confusion’ to gaslight the Nigerian people to draw wrong and erroneous conclusions.”

Acknowledging differences among certain stakeholders, the Governors believed the PDP has a very strong internal mechanism to reconcile all differences.

“As a formidable party, all organs of the party have continually been engaged in attaining reconciliation across the board and reconsolidation of progressive development made in our Subnational to ameliorate the lives of our people.

“Suffice it for us to irrevocably state here that in 2027, PDP Governors as disciplined leaders and stakeholders will exemplify this by wholeheartedly supporting whoever emerges as the flag-bearer of our great party in the battle to wrestle power from the non-performers at the centre,” the statement added.