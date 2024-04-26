No Nigerian territory in North East under the control of terrorists, says Theatre Commander

BY ANDREW OROLUA

There is no Nigerian territory in the North East Zone of the country under the control of Boko Haram Terrorists, BHT, or Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force OPERATION HADIN KAI, Major General Wahidi Shaibu has said.

The Commander disclosed this while briefing Defence Correspondents on tour of military operations in hot spots of the country.

Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai covers Borno, Yobe and some part of Adamawa States comprising 47 Local Government Areas most of which areas were under constant terrorist attacks between 2009 and 2021 but are becoming less intense now, due to the downgrade of terrorist fighting capability.

Maj. Gen. Shaibu reiterated that Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP are not in control of any Nigerian Territory, “what we are fighting are terrorists in enclaves in forests and villages who are using innocent citizens as shields.”

READ ALSO: 119 inmates escape as heavy rainfall wreak havoc on…

He said Sambisa Forest, which sheltered most of the terrorists’ enclaves, had been cleared by troops. That forced a large number of the terrorists to surrender.

He said the military had for long adopted the use of Non-Kinetic and Kinetic approaches,” in fighting the insurgents and this is yielding results.

The numerous terrorists’ attacks in the area can be described as “opportunity attacks” he said, adding that because of the vast nature of the area they invade villages and conscript able body men and women.

Ideology

Major General Shaibu said the motive behind the insurgency in the North East is ideology compared to North East and South-South where illegal mining of country natural resources is one of the major factors propelling the insurgents and banditry.

So, besides patrolling the vast territory, raiding enclaves and staging ambushes, the troops hold meetings with the locals, distributing leaflets to counter falsehood and propaganda of the terrorists.

“The operating environment of Joint Task Force in North East under Operation Hadin Kai remains fluid but largely under control, with occasional isolated attacks on troops and violent activities against soft targets by elements of both Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The Nigerian Army being the lead force in the Theatre has continued to collaborate and foster synergy with other components for anticipated operational end state. Essentially, the continuous support provided by the Naval and Air Components has contributed tremendously to the successes recorded so far in the Theatre.

Additionally, effective engagements with the Multinational National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have also been maintained while collaborations with the Borno State Government and other relevant stakeholders in the region are being undertaken.

Furthermore, the Theatre has continued to engage with humanitarian agencies, including domestic and international non-governmental organizations with a view to identifying and addressing humanitarian issues that have further enhanced the living standards and safety of all.

This improved synergy and other non-kinetic efforts have been a fundamental factor in the modest achievements recorded across the theatre of operation, he said.

Deradicalisation

The Theatre also provides an enabling environment for rehabilitating and integrating repentant terrorists back into their communities by the state government. Theatre activities also include liaison with various Islamic sects, traditional leaders and leaders of all organisations within areas affected by crises.

Others efforts are organising quiz and sport competition, protection of National critical infrastructure and also conducting medical outreach programs.

In the ongoing clearance operations, the Theatre had established areas for the convergence of women, children and the aged who were caught up in the operations areas. This is to give them initial palliatives before their evacuation to safe areas. “This has warmed our way into their hearts as reflected in their reaction to our gesture,” he said.

Other engagements carried out by Operation Hadin Kai in her non- kinetic efforts in winning the hearts and mind of the populace include the distribution of leaflets and literature to encourage insurgents to surrender and dissuade locals from imbibing terrorist ideology.

There are also print and electronic media broadcast in several different languages, community intervention programs and key leader engagements. Primary among these is the continuous sensitization of citizens and locals on the dangers of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnances (UXO) particularly on the civil populace necessitating the need for more roads to be reconstructed across the theatre to reduce the possibility of IED emplacement by the terrorists.

The theatre also uses persuasive fliers and radio jingles in English, Hausa, Fulfulde and Kanuri languages through Op HADIN ΚΑΙ Radio, Radio Dandal Kura and other electronic and print media. Series of meetings with religious, community, traditional and youth leaders as well as civil society organizations are also being undertaken.

Most importantly, the Theatre has continued to provide worthwhile quick impact projects to communities affected by insurgency, through COAS CIMIC Intervention Projects.

Notably, the Theatre has undertaken the renovation of a one-storey classroom in Zajiri Secondary School at BAGA Road, MAIDUGURI. It also provided a solar-powered borehole at JIDDARI POLO in MAIDUGURI, renovation of blocks of classroom at Lawal Mustapha School at KONDUGA, the construction of solar powered borehole in JAKANA and the distribution of notebooks to public schools across the theatre.

It is interesting to note that Operation Hadin Kai has provided a safe security environment for the return of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation scheme to MAIDUGURI after over 12 years of suspension due to insurgents’ activities in Borno State.