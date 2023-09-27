No Nigerian road currently under construction will last 7yrs – Umahi

…condemns outdated construction methods, calls for modernization

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, has said that no Nigerian road currently under construction will last the next seven years.

Umahi said this while briefing contractors from the six geo-political zones in Abuja.

Umahi in his address accused the directors of collaborating with contractors to do shoddy jobs.

“There is no project that is being constructed right now in Nigeria that is going to last for seven years. There is none. So, the question is, are we just going to be maintaining or reconstructing our roads every eight years? Is that how this country is going to be good? And that is actually what we have being doing.” He said

The Minister, however, directed the contractors to redesign their projects to concrete project rather than asphalt, even as he vowed not to pay any contractor who does not comply with th directive.

Umahi accused the directors of helping the contractors to jerk up contract fees, saying that if any contractor continues the habit, he would write to COREN to withdraw his certificate and also ensure that such a person is prosecuted.

He further stressed the need for transparency and adherence to contract terms, emphasizing the importance of thorough documentation and clearance procedures, adding that most of the major projects will fail within a space of three years.

He questioned the unauthorized additional work undertaken by contractors and urged them to obtain proper authorization.

Addressing the deplorable state of many Nigerian roads, Sen. Umahi mentioned that some roads had become so riddled with potholes that they were now referred to as “boreholes.”

Umahi who expressed his concerns about the safety hazards these roads posed, with trailers falling and kidnappings on the rise, strongly warned that no contracts would be signed without the necessary design plans and original road blueprints.

The Minister also castigated the entire construction industry in Nigeria, emphasizing the lack of professionalism and outdated construction methods.

He underscored the need for modern construction techniques, proper compaction, and adherence to safety standards.

He further reminded contractors of their responsibilities and their accountability in the eyes of the law.

He warned against mismanagement of contracts and hinted at potential legal consequences for those who failed to meet their obligations.

