No more street trading, roadside refuse dumping in Oyo State –Makinde

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor. Engr Seyi Makinde, has declared that, henceforth, government would not tolerate street trading and indiscriminate dumping of refuses on the roads.

He enjoined residents of the state, to desist from dumping of refuses on the roads and avoid street trading, so as to ensure a safer environment for investors to invest in the state.

Makinde, who made the declaration on Sunday at the thanksgiving church service at Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan the state capital, in commemoration of his second term victory, also noted that his government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, thuggery hooliganism and any act of violence that could disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, presided over the thanksgiving service which was attended by the deputy governor, Mr. Adebayo Lawal; his wife, Mrs Ajibola; wife of former governor of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Mutiat Ladoja: Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of state, Justice Iyabo Yerima: Senator Gbenga Babalola; and former commissioner, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

Former deputy dovernor and the national deputy chairman of the PDP, Taofeek Arapaja; Ambassador Ronke Adefope, Wole Oyelese; Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni; Chief Bode Amoo and his wife, Chief Mrs, Elizabeth Mojoyinola Akinyele; Dr. Saka Balogun, Chief Sunday Ogunlade, Chief J. G. Adetoro, Dr. Deji Omole and Mogaji Joseph Tegbe were also at the event.

Makinde maintained that in order to ensure a safer environment, the people of the state ought to adjust their lifestyle, stressing that they should do that by desisting from indiscriminate dumping of refuses and street trading across state.

He noted that his administration would provide a favourable atmosphere for people to comply with the directive, pointing out that his administration would no longer tolerate any act of thuggery or violence from any group or individuals in the state.

“We need to upgrade our lifestyle especially dumping of refuses on the median of roads, dumping of refuses at every junction and street trading and we want investors to come.

“If we want Oyo State to rival Lagos State, then, we have to change our lifestyle. Do not say that Makinde is wicked in this second term. We will provide atmosphere to ensure that people comply. On the issue of security, there cannot be development when there is no peace. During the election, no one can say that he was beaten or molested. I went to the parks and garages and told that I will find way to merge them together, but someone said that he cannot work with them.

“We cannot have two governors in Oyo State. All the bad ones, we will deal with them. We are on top of the situation. You have given me the opportunity of second term. I thank you and God for given me the opportunity to serve another term.

“I stand before you today to say that the second term will be better than the first term. I will serve the people to the best of my ability. I want the church to pray that I will finish it strong,” he said.

