‘No More Impunity’: New PDP Chairman Kabiru Turaki Vows to Restore Discipline

Kabiru Turaki, the newly elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the new leadership will restore internal discipline and return the party to its members.

Turaki, a former minister of special duties, was elected on Saturday at the party’s national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The exercise, held at the Adamasingba Stadium, saw him clinch 1,516 votes.

In his acceptance remarks, Turaki said he is fully aware of the weight of the assignment placed on the new national working committee.

“The cross you have given us means that you watch us also take it to the Nigerian people, and that we shall do.

“We are not under any illusion that the task placed on us is a simple one. Our party is at a crossroads now, but we are up to the task; we are up to the challenge,” he said.

Turaki said the new executive would soon unveil its guiding principles and operational framework.

“Very soon, we shall be rolling out what our guiding principles will be and the modus operandi for achieving them. When we do that, we shall be hitting the ground running from day one,” Turaki said.

According to the new national chairman, the PDP remains the only political party that has kept its identity since its inception.

“Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party. This has been possible because this is the party of the Nigerian people.

“Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people. There will be no more impunity,” he added.