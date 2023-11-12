No money was promised to Osun workers – Govt

By Hammed Tajudeen

Osun State Government has debunked the recent post on social media claiming that workers in the state will receive a N25,000 allowance for the month of November.

This was clarified in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, yesterday.

Alimi maintained that the purported N25,000 allowance was fake news from the pit of hell, maliciously fabricated to deceive innocent workers and people of the state.

The statement reads, in part, “The administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is, therefore, using this medium to assure the public, particularly civil servants, that the post in question is the handiwork of some mischievous elements bent on creating a wedge between a worker-friendly administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke and its loyal workforce.

“To this end, the state government is also using this avenue to assure and reassure the teeming workforce of its avowed commitment to their welfare in line with economic realities.

“It is worth noting that the State Government, under the current administration, implemented the financial implications of promotions for civil servants granted as far back as 2019.

“Against this backdrop, in a matter of days, with all sincerity and commitment to the welfare of workers, the current administration under the watch of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will roll out a good and well-packaged transport scheme aimed at alleviating the pressure of transportation as a fallout of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government with its attendant effects on workers and Nigerians generally.

“We are quick to also emphasize that if there will be an additional allowance, the civil servants in Osun state should rest assured that the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke will make this known via official channels.”

Alimi, however, enjoined workers and the entire people of Osun State to discountenance the viral post on the allowance for workers.

“Osun Government is still in the process of arriving at the appropriate support for workers within the available means of the state to avoid a repeat of the financial misadventures that characterized the past,” he said.

